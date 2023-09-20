Fiery wreck in Kansas City’s Northland leaves 2 seriously injured Tuesday: Police

Three people were injured, two seriously, in a fiery car crash Tuesday afternoon near a shopping center in Kansas City’s Northland, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to the two-car wreck around 3:40 p.m. at Northeast 82nd Terrace and North Church Road. It happened after the driver of a Ford sedan pulled away from a stop sign onto Church Road.

A Chrysler headed southbound struck the Ford on its side. Then, police said, the Chrysler left the roadway, struck a light pole, flipped over and caught fire.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger were taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Four people crawled out of the Chrysler. Only its driver, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, remained on scene, according to police.

Kansas City police continued to investigate the crash Tuesday night. Further details were not immediately disclosed.