Fiery Horschel thrives in first Presidents Cup match for US

  • Max Homa celebrates with Billy Horschel after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    1/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Max Homa celebrates with Billy Horschel after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Max Homa celebrates with Billy Horschel after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    2/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Max Homa celebrates with Billy Horschel after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Billy Horschel hits from the 17th fairway during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    3/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Billy Horschel hits from the 17th fairway during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Billy Horschel and Max Homa speak on the 17th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    4/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Billy Horschel and Max Homa speak on the 17th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Billy Horschel hiots off the 18th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    5/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Billy Horschel hiots off the 18th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Billy Horschel hits from a bunker on the 17th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    6/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Billy Horschel hits from a bunker on the 17th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Billy Horschel hits from the bunker on the fifth hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    7/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Billy Horschel hits from the bunker on the fifth hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Billy Horschel celebrates his putt on the 16th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    8/8

    Presidents Cup Golf

    Billy Horschel celebrates his putt on the 16th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Max Homa celebrates with Billy Horschel after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Max Homa celebrates with Billy Horschel after winning the 18th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Billy Horschel hits from the 17th fairway during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Billy Horschel and Max Homa speak on the 17th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Billy Horschel hiots off the 18th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Billy Horschel hits from a bunker on the 17th hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Billy Horschel hits from the bunker on the fifth hole during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Billy Horschel celebrates his putt on the 16th green during their fourball match at the Presidents Cup golf tournament at the Quail Hollow Club, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
STEVE REED
·3 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Billy Horschel raced over to Max Homa on the 18th green and chest-bumped his playing partner after Homa’s birdie putt gave the United States a 1-up victory over the International team at the Presidents Cup and a commanding 8-2 lead after the second day of play.

Then, as he walked away, Horschel privately pumped his fist in the air, his own little bit of satisfactory celebration.

The 35-year-old Horschel has always wanted to play for the U.S. in an international competition but has never had the opportunity. So Friday was a dream come true for the fiery 2014 FedEx Cup champion.

He'd never been so nervous before a match, and said he felt like throwing up for about three hours before hitting the practice range.

“I had to keep people in check because I've had (other golfers) telling me for 13 years I was made for this,” Horschel said with a wide grin. "And I'm like, guys, easy, easy. I know I am, but you guys are pumping me up really big and I don't want to deflate the balloon too early.”

Horschel earned a reputation as an intense competitor in a team format way back in 2007 when he got under then-budding star Rory McIlroy’s skin at the Walker Cup.

Horschel hit a great bunker shot in a foursome match against McIlroy, then got overly excited and chased after the ball screaming, “Go in! Go in!” Horschel's team wound up winning the match, but he awoke a young, sleeping giant in McIlroy. In the singles match later in the week, McIlroy responded by letting out a loud scream directed at Horschel after making an eagle putt on the first hole — and went on win the match.

Horschel controlled his emotions for 15 holes on Friday at Quail Hollow, other than when his tee shot on No. 9 barely missed the fairway and hit a random sprinkler head and careened dead left into some nearby trees, prompting a few choice words on the tee box from the seven-time PGA Tour winner.

But he quickly composed himself and even cracked a smile walking down the fairway when a fan yelled to the hatless Horschel, “Good call on the no-hat look, Billy — you’re distractingly handsome!"

But as the match intensified and the International team fought back from a 2-hole deficit, Horschel erupted with a big fist pump after sinking a birdie putt on No. 16 to halve the hole and keep the fourball match even.

When Homa made birdie on 17 to go 1 up and then matched Taylor Pendrith's birdie on 18, the emotions came out.

“It was really fun watching Billy,” Homa said. “To be able to walk those fairways with Billy, I know he’s a high motor guy, as they say. ... Billy’s a gamer. He’s a guy you want to play with. He’s a competitor, and he’s clutch as can be. So I knew he was going to be in his environment.”

U.S. captain Davis Love III sat Horschel for Thursday's foursomes, but couldn't bear to do it again on Friday.

“I mean, you can imagine having conversations with Billy Horschel all week about, by the way, you’re not going to play on Thursday, and make him wait another day to play?” Love said. “Then watch the exuberance of him -- he hung in there great today, and Max made a couple great putts at the end."

For Horschel, his first time in this type of setting as a professional couldn't have gone much better.

He just hopes there will be more to come in the future.

“It's awesome to be part of this," Horschel said. "It gives you a little more energy in a team format because you're playing with other guys and it's great to be around these guys. I love these events."

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Latest Stories

  • Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon returns to Fight Island for UFC 280 bout

    Canadian flyweight Malcolm (X) Gordon looks to make it three wins in a row when he faces unbeaten Muhammad (The Punisher) Mokaev at UFC 280 next month. The card, scheduled for Oct. 22 on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi, features two title bouts. Brazilian Charles Oliveira takes on Russia's Islam Makhachev, the No. 4 contender, for the vacant lightweight championship while Aljamain (Funk Master) Sterling defends his bantamweight crown against fellow American T.J. Dillashaw, ranked second among 135-pound

  • Canada Soccer makes new contract offer to men's and women's players

    Canada Soccer has made a new offer to its players in a bid to resolve their ongoing contract impasse. Earl Cochrane, Canada Soccer's general secretary, said a "comprehensive compensation offer" was made Tuesday to both the Canadian men and women. He declined to share details. Canada Soccer's previous offer was made in late June. At the time, it said it was looking "to equalize matters related to compensation for the player pool, travel policy, and the configuration of high-performance environmen

  • B.C. junior hockey team fined and 2 players suspended for alleged hazing

    A B.C. junior hockey team has been fined and two players suspended after a league investigation into allegations of hazing. The Creston Valley Thunder Cats have been fined and placed on two years probation by the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) following a week-long investigation into hazing allegations, the league announced on Monday. The amount of the fine was not disclosed. The team's captain, 20-year-old Clayton Brown, is suspended for 12 games for violating the league's

  • Hockey Canada reveals large chunk of player insurance fees go to National Equity Fund

    Hockey Canada has revealed that over 65 per cent of player insurance fees go toward the organization's National Equity Fund. In a letter to MP Peter Julian obtained by The Canadian Press, Hockey Canada president and chief executive officer Scott Smith provided a breakdown of how registration and insurance fees are allocated. General liability insurance ($8.90), director's and officers insurance ($2) and safety/admin ($2.75) are allocated to the National Equity Fund and make up $13.65 of the $20.

  • Russian additions impressing at Vancouver Canucks training camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — Russian lessons may be in the future for Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson. The Swedish star is skating alongside new additions Andrei Kuzmenko and Illya Mikheyev at training camp in Whistler, B.C., this week, creating a line that Pettersson said could have a lot to offer. “I think all three of us, we bring different aspects of the game," he said. "Mikheyev, he’s super fast, he opens up for us. And me and Kuzmenko are maybe kind of similar in the way we play." Vancouver

  • Behave or say goodbye to Panda Game, officials warn students

    Students need to tame their Panda Game celebrations if they want the tradition to continue beyond this year, says Coun. Mathieu Fleury as the countdown to kickoff begins. Following last fall's clash between the University of Ottawa Gee-Gees and Carleton Ravens, thousands of people descended on the Sandy Hill area. At one point revellers flipped a vehicle. Seven people ended up in hospital, while eight others faced charges ranging from mischief to rioting to participating in an unlawful assembly.

  • Defenceman Brady Keeper vows to be 'better than ever' in return to Canucks' camp

    WHISTLER, B.C. — A year after a heinous injury scuttled his hockey season, Brady Keeper is back with the Vancouver Canucks — and looking to cement his spot on the team. The 26-year-old defenceman lay on the ice, screaming in pain after breaking both the tibia and fibia in his left leg at the end of training camp last September. It was his first injury in his professional hockey career, and one that forced a second abbreviated season in a row after COVID-19 curtailed the previous campaign. "It wa

  • Fredericton Fire Department wins national competition, a first for the team

    Running, climbing stairs, hoisting hoses, saving lives — all in a day's work for a firefighter. But even on their off time, some firefighters enjoy putting those skills to the test. That's why they compete at the Canadian FireFit Championships, held in Spruce Meadows, Alta, earlier this month. Anthony Storey, of the Fredericton Fire Department's four-person team, remembers how nervous he felt as he waited for his shot at this year's event. He was the last to compete that day and he said the tens

  • Czech government: NHL Russian players unwanted in Prague

    PRAGUE (AP) — NHL teams playing in the Czech capital next month have been told their Russian players are not welcome. The Czech Foreign Ministry has told the NHL of its stance because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ministry declined to say whether the NHL has replied. The Nashville Predators and San Jose Sharks are to play regular season games on Oct. 7 and 8 at Prague’s O2 Arena. The travel rosters have not been finalized but Nashville has forward Yakov Trenin and San Jose has forward Evg

  • NHL's unqualified free agent market becoming consistent source of value

    Some excellent value has been found in the unqualified free agent market in recent years.

  • P.K. Subban should be defined by what he did for others

    P.K. Subban was one of the most skilled and exciting players in the NHL in his prime, but it's the work he did off the ice that made him a superstar like no other.

  • NFL Canada opens its first-ever pop-up sports bar to celebrate with fans

    TORONTO — It's a first for David Thomson and NFL Canada. The organization has opened the '22 season with The Huddle, a first-ever pop-up sports bar event. The aim is to celebrate the league's Canadian fans and give those in southern Ontario "a unique viewing experience." "Nothing really pulls people together quite like the NFL," said Thomson, the vice-president and managing director, NFL Canada. "What we really wanted to do this year with the NFL Huddle concept was to create a one-of-a-kind, vie

  • Media set to return to NHL locker rooms for first time since March 2020

    Trevor Zegras had no idea things were done any other way. The slick, camera-friendly centre with a toolbox full of on-ice tricks made his NHL debut for the Anaheim Ducks in February 2021 as the NHL navigated life alongside COVID-19. That shortened season saw all interviews and media availabilities conducted via video conference calls – part of a long list of protocols aimed at keeping the virus at bay and players healthy. The NHL largely moved to press conferences for the 2021-22 campaign, but l

  • NFL Week 3 Picks: Brady, Rodgers battle for momentum

    Green Bay and Tampa Bay both won in Week 2 but the Packers and Aaron Rodgers look to have greater momentum ahead of their showdown with Tom Brady's Buccaneers.

  • Homan eliminated at PointsBet Invitational after losing draw to the button

    FREDERICTON — Rachel Homan's third-seeded team was eliminated from the PointsBet Invitational on Friday after dropping a 7-6 decision to Kristie Moore's sixth-seeded side. Moore, who's filling in for absent skip Casey Scheidegger, scored two points in the ninth end and held Homan to a single in the 10th. Since traditional extra ends are not used at this event, Moore sealed the victory by finding the rings with her draw to the button after Homan's throw was short of the paint. Second-seeded Kaitl

  • Canadian defender Vanessa Gilles joins French powerhouse Lyon on loan

    Canadian international defender Vanessa Gilles has joined French powerhouse Lyon on loan from the NWSL's Angel City FC. The loan comes with a Lyon option to purchase the 26-year-old Ottawa product's playing rights. In coming to Lyon, Gilles joins the club that used to be home to Kadeisha Buchanan, her partner at centre back with Canada. Buchanan moved to England's Chelsea in July after 5 1/2 years at Lyon. Gilles fills a void for Lyon, which lost French international defender Griedge Mbock to a

  • B.C. Lions look to cement first CFL playoff berth since 2018

    A season sweep of the Calgary Stampeders would take the B.C. Lions somewhere they haven't been in a while. B.C. (9-3) hosts Calgary (8-5) on Saturday night to complete a home-and-home series. The Lions are 2-0 versus the Stampeders this year following last week's 31-29 overtime decision at McMahon Stadium. B.C. took the first meeting 41-40 on Aug. 13, rallying from a 33-21 fourth-quarter deficit at McMahon Stadium. A win at B.C. Place Stadium would earn the Lions their first CFL playoff spot sin

  • CFL suspends Stampeders linebacker Judge for one game following incident with Lions

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders won't have stalwart Canadian linebacker Cameron Judge on Saturday night when they complete their home-and-home series with the B.C. Lions. Judge received a one-game suspension from the CFL on Tuesday for a post-game altercation involving B.C. receiver Lucky Whitehead following the Lions 31-29 overtime win Saturday night at McMahon Stadium. Judge said he has no plans to appeal the ban, meaning he won't play when the two teams meet again at B.C. Place. "It's very d

  • Legacy and loss at forefront of 42nd Terry Fox Run in London, Ont.

    Heidi Kokott may be missing from the crowd at London, Ont.'s Terry Fox Run for the first time in more than 20 years — but her spirit and legacy were there. A team of friends, family and former colleagues joined the walk to honour her life after the devoted Terry Fox fundraiser died of cancer, the disease she dedicated her life to fighting against, in May. "I can picture her looking down and being proud," said Kokott's sister Martha Berze. "From about March of every year all we heard Heidi talk a

  • Coyotes sign forward Hayton to new two-year deal

    SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Coyotes have signed forward Barrett Hayton of Peterborough, Ont., to a two-year contract. The 22-year-old Hayton recorded 10 goals and 14 assists in 60 games with the Coyotes this past season and established NHL career highs in games, goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-1, 207-pound forward was drafted by the Coyotes in the first round -- fifth overall -- in the 2018 N-H-L draft. “We are very pleased to sign Barrett to a new contract,” Coyotes' GM Bill Armstrong