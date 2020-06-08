Fiery crash kills 10 racehorses on New Jersey Turnpike

A trailer fire early Sunday morning killed 10 racehorses being moved from Florida to New York early Sunday morning, according to BloodHorse.

The two drivers transporting the horses were reportedly hospitalized following the incident, which occurred after the trailer hit a concrete median on the New Jersey Turnpike. No horses survived the crash.

The trainer in charge of the horses confirmed the deaths on Twitter.

This morning we learned from Sallee that a van carrying horses to our barn in NY caught on fire. We understand both drivers were admitted to hospital, and that all horses have passed. We are all devastated by the news and heartbroken - we are working to understand what happened. — Christophe Clement Racing (@clementstable) June 7, 2020

Two of the horses reportedly carried championship bloodlines, as West Point Thoroughbreds announced later Sunday that two of its fillies had died in the crash. One was the daughter of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah and the other was sired by Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist.

Sad to share that two WPT fillies were among the @clementstable horses in the tragic van accident this morning. Rest easy Hot Mist & Under the Oaks. Condolences to her Partners, the Clement team,& all those who loved the 🐴 who perished. Very glad the drivers are ok. 💔 pic.twitter.com/btJGyppf9l — West Point Tbred (@westpointtbred) June 7, 2020

Hot Mist, a 3-year-old daughter of Tonalist and the grade 3-winning Bustin Stones mare Hot Stones, won her career debut May 16 at Tampa Bay Downs. She rallied from fifth under Antonio Gallardo to win a seven-furlong maiden special weight by 2 1/2 lengths as the heavy favorite. Under the Oaks, another 3-year-old filly, was a daughter of American Pharoah and the stakes-winning Lookin At Lucky mare Maybellene. She debuted May 30 at Gulfstream Park with Samy Camacho aboard. After a bumpy start, she rallied from 10th to finish sixth in a one-mile maiden special weight on turf.

The identities of the other horses to die in the crash are currently unknown.

One of the horses killed in the crash was the daughter of Belmont Stakes winner Tonalist. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

