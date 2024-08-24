Fierceness holds off Thorpedo Anna to win the Travers and deny the filly's attempt to beat the boys

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — Fierceness held off Thorpedo Anna’s late charge to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes by a head on Saturday, denying the filly’s attempt to become the first female winner of the Grade 1 race in over a century.

Ridden by John Velazquez, Fierceness ran 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga in 2:01.79. He paid $9.80, $5.70 and $3.40. Last year's 2-year-old champion, Fierceness was the beaten favorite in the Kentucky Derby in May.

“I’m just so happy for the horse. He’s been a little bit unjustly criticized for not winning every time,” Hall of Fame trainer Todd Pletcher said. “That filly is so good and she just kept closing and closing. I was just glad to see the wire.”

Velazquez earned his third career Travers win.

“What a good horse,” he said. “He stood up today against all the good horses.”

Thorpedo Anna returned $5 and $3.20 after breaking from the No. 1 post in front of 47,844 at the Spa.

“We had the trip we envisioned,” said Brian Hernandez Jr., who rode the filly. “Turning for home I was really confident we’d be able to run Fierceness down but he put in a game effort. He was able to get his head down just in front of ours.”

Sierra Leone, runner-up by a nose in the Kentucky Derby, was third as the 8-5 favorite in the field of eight and paid $2.20 to show. Belmont and Haskell winner Dornoch, co-owned by former major league outfielder Jayson Werth, was fourth.

“He just didn't have the kick he normally has,” said Danny Gargan, who trains Dornoch. “No excuses. He was in the perfect spot.”

Thorpedo Anna was trying to become the first filly to win the 155-year-old race since Lady Rotha in 1915. She was just the fifth filly to compete since 1960.

“We’ve had a lot of fun with her, and she’s been great,” said Kenny McPeek, her trainer. “Everything really went to plan other than one horse in her way. She’s so special, and we’re just really proud of her.”

Fierceness will be pointed toward the Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar in November, but don't expect a rematch with Thorpedo Anna.

McPeek said she's likely to run in the BC Distaff for fillies rather than the Classic against males.

The Associated Press