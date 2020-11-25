Fierce. Savage. Flawless. Beyoncé makes history.

Beyoncé dominates the Grammy nominations. Food and Drug Administration leaders talk vaccine details. And we're busting those myths about Thanksgiving we all learned in school.

Beyoncé slays Grammys and we don't even know who won yet

Beyoncé, up for nine Grammys this year, now has a lifetime 79 nominations and 24 wins, making her the most-nominated female artist in Grammy history. She's tied with Paul McCartney for the second most-nominated artist of all time, trailing only her husband, Jay-Z (who received three nominations this year), and Quincy Jones – both with 80 career nominations. Depending on what she takes home from the show, she's up to make history – yet again – as the performer with the most Grammy wins of all time. Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch and Taylor Swift trail Beyoncé with six nominations each. The Grammys are moving ahead on an in-person ceremony Jan. 31 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Beyoncé's domination comes at a time when the Recording Academy has placed an emphasis on diversity. The major categories of record of the year, song of the year and best new artist honor Black and female musicians. Beyoncé's "Black Parade," which came out on Juneteenth and benefited Black businesses, scored nods for both record of the year and song of the year. "I Can't Breathe," a searing song about systemic racism and police brutality in the U.S., from H.E.R., also landed a song of the year nomination.

The FDA commish laid out all the vaccine deets

USA TODAY interviewed FDA Commissioner Dr. Stephen Hahn about how the vaccine approval process works, how quickly it could go and how the agency will encourage Americans to take the vaccine. Drug companies Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca have the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidates. Several others remain in development. Hahn said Pfizer's could be approved within days of a meeting scheduled for Dec. 10. But nothing will be rushed, he said. "I would not allow the agency to authorize or approve a vaccine that I wouldn’t want my own family to get," Hahn said. "No one at FDA would want that to occur." Read more, directly from Hahn.

Let's keep talking about the vaccine, the heartthrob consuming our collective daydreams:

3 things could lead to 3 million jobs lost

The restaurant and hospitality industry could face a bleak winter. Colder weather is killing outdoor dining in some regions. There's no more stimulus funding to help keep staff on payroll. Surges in COVID-19 cases are prompting new restrictions like curfews and shutdowns. A recent economic study from Gusto, a company that provides payroll and other services to businesses, says between 1.4 million to 2.8 million jobs that have been recovered since April could be lost from the impact of winter weather, with many of the losses projected to hit restaurants, retail and other hospitality businesses. The study's economist, Luke Pardue, told USA TODAY he now believes the potential job losses have moved more toward that 2.8 million number.

A quick chat about Thanksgiving

We all know it: The traditional story of Thanksgiving – the one repeated in school history books and given the Peanuts treatment in "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving." It's a myth. On the 400th anniversary of the Pilgrims’ arrival on the shores of New England and the storied gourd o' plenty meal of unity that never happened, reporter Eryn Dion takes a deeper look at our nation's history and into one side of the story that's been left out, that of the native Wampanoags. From the myth that the Wampanoags and Pilgrims broke bread, to an explanation of why many Native Americans do not celebrate Thanksgiving, to the true story of Squanto, this deep-dive will give you a new perspective as you enjoy your 2020-style Thanksgiving feast.

Thanksgiving myths: Don’t believe everything your teacher told you about the Pilgrims.

