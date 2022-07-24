Fierce Laurentians storm damages homes, leaves hundreds without power

A violent storm damaged homes in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard on July 23. (Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Dozens of Hydro-Québec workers are trying to get electricity back this morning for clients in the Laurentians, after a fierce storm hit the region Saturday evening.

High winds toppled trees, damaging homes in Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. No injuries are being reported.

Jacques Juneau, a resident of Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, says around 30 fallen trees had blocked the road outside his home.

"It was pretty striking," he said. "There were trees everywhere on the road."

Stéphane Grégoire/Radio-Canada

Hydro-Québec says a power outage in the area started a little after 6 p.m. Saturday evening. In Saint-Adolphe-d'Howard, 583 clients are without electricity as of 9 a.m. Sunday.

Environment Canada is looking into whether a tornado touched down in the Laurentians last night.