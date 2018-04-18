Fierce Five's Jordyn Wieber files suit against USA Gymnastics, USOC, MSU

Jordyn Wieber, a member of the gold medal-winning 2012 Fierce Five gymnastics team, is the latest Olympian to file suit in the ongoing scandal involving former team doctor Larry Nassar.

Wieber has filed suit against USA Gymnastics, the United States Olympic Committee, and Michigan State University, the latest of many prominent gymnasts to charge that those organizations failed to take action while Nassar was allegedly committing acts of sexual abuse.

“My parents trusted USA Gymnastics and Larry Nassar to take care of me and we were betrayed by both,” Wieber said in a statement. “And now, the lack of accountability from USAG and Michigan State, have caused me and many other girls to remain shameful, confused, and disappointed.” Wieber said Nassar abused her about 10 times over a six-year period.

Fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Jamie Dantzscher have also filed suit against the organizations, charging that they failed to protect vulnerable gymnasts from Nassar. Maroney, in making a public statement against Nassar in January, could have been speaking for many of her fellow gymnasts: “I had a dream to go to the Olympics. The things I had to endure to get there were unnecessary and disgusting.”

Nassar was recently sentenced to up to 175 years on charges of sexual assault, and also faces a 40-to-125-year sentence on three other counts of sexual assault and a 60-year sentence for federal charges of child pornography.

Jordyn Wieber in 2012. (Getty)

____

Jay Busbee is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Contact him at jay.busbee@yahoo.com or find him on Twitter or on Facebook.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Teammate bursts into tears during NFL star’s retirement

• Charles Robinson: Why things may get ugly for Rodgers, Packers

• Report: LeBron sued over barbershop web show

• Are Yankees fans being too tough on Stanton?

