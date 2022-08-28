Fields throws 3 TD passes in half, Bears edge Browns 21-20

  • Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) leaps as he gets a pass away in front of Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) leaps as he gets a pass away in front of Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) makes a catch in front of Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Chicago Bears fans celebrate after their team scored a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Chicago Bears fans celebrate after their team scored a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Griffin (84) makes a touchdown catch past Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Chicago Bears tight end Ryan Griffin (84) makes a touchdown catch past Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III (43) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) passes against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), right, warms up beside Deshaun Watson prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7), right, warms up beside Deshaun Watson prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski taels with Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski taels with Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates with Ryan Griffin, left, after he makes a touchdown catch from Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates with Ryan Griffin, left, after he makes a touchdown catch from Justin Fields during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Cleveland Browns, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
  • Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) breaks up a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Chicago Bears cornerback Davontae Harris (16) breaks up a pass to Cleveland Browns wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)
In this article:
CLEVELAND (AP) — Justin Fields threw three touchdown passes in the first half, leading the Chicago Bears to a 21-20 win in their exhibition finale over the Cleveland Browns, who got their first in-game look at substitute starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett on Saturday night.

Fields, who was sacked nine times — 4 1/2 by All-Pro Myles Garrett — during a rough visit to Cleveland as a rookie last season, looked confident and in command while moving Chicago’s starters.

With the Browns resting Garrett, Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward and a few other first-teamers, Fields fired a 22-yard TD pass to tight end Ryan Griffin in the first quarter and then connected with receiver Dante Pettis and tight end Cole Kmet on scoring plays in the second.

Fields finished 14 of 16 for 156 yards in helping the Bears (3-0) open a 21-0 lead.

Cleveland's backups rallied in the second half with quarterback Josh Rosen's TD sneak pulling the Browns (1-2) within a point. However, Rosen's 2-point pass attempt to receiver Javon Wims was incomplete with 2:31 left.

This was Brissett's first preseason action for the Browns, who are hoping the 29-year-old veteran can keep them in contention until December while Deshaun Watson serves his 11-game NFL suspension.

Brissett had some positive moments — he didn't have running backs Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, or Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio — with him on the field — while playing six series.

He completed 13 of 23 passes for 109 yards with an interception, a decent performance but maybe not good enough to end speculation that the Browns will look for outside help before the season starts.

Brissett is slated to play until at least December while Watson, who signed a $230 million contract with the Browns in March, serves his suspension for violating the league's person conduct policy.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct and harassment by two dozen women during massage therapy appointments while with Houston. The three-time Pro Bowler begins his ban Tuesday.

Brissett's first pass was on target, but slipped through the hands of second-year wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, who had another drop and was booed loudly. He's been inconsistent all summer.

SECOND HELPING

Browns backup QB Joshua Dobbs had another solid outing.

He threw a 6-yard TD pass to diving tight end Miller Forristall and followed it by leaping at the pylon for a 2-point conversion.

LEG UP

Browns rookie kicker Cade York put on a show in warmups, making field goals of 70 and 60 yards.

He carried it over to the game, converting kicks of 57 and 46 yards while pushing a 58-yarder left.

RESTING REGULARS

Garrett and Ward were joined on Cleveland's sideline by defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who was not in uniform after being excused from a practice earlier in the week.

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was supposed to play, but was kept out after experiencing tightness during warmups. Smith missed Chicago's first two games while staging a contract “hold in.”

INJURIES

Bears: Bears DL Dominique Robinson (leg) got hurt in the second quarter and didn't return.

Browns: Pro Bowl RG Wyatt Teller (knee) walked to the locker room in the second quarter, presumably for treatment and tests. ... S Grant Delpit (hip) got hurt on a running play in the first quarter. ... DE Chris Odom (leg) was carted off in the fourth. He was the USFL's Defensive Player of the Year.

UP NEXT

Bears: Host the San Francisco 49ers in the season opener on Sept. 11.

Browns: A reunion with former quarterback Baker Mayfield in the opener at Carolina on Sept. 11.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

