Field Study Shows Smart Off-Grid Lowers Power Capex by 40% Over Solar Alternatives

Clear Blue Technologies International Inc.

An Independent six-month study establishes Smart Off-Grid cost advantages and higher service availability for telecom infrastructure

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Blue Technologies International Inc. (TSXV: CBLU) (“Clear Blue”) announces the positive results of a study evaluating the Company’s Smart Off-Grid power technology as a cost-saving and reliable power solution for telecom tower operators.



The collaborative study with Meta Research and Mayu Telecomunicaciones (“Mayutel”) examined the effectiveness of Smart Off-Grid. The results concluded that telecom sites powered by Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid power can deliver higher service levels at a 40% lower capital cost versus non-smart, solar off-grid power systems. This can result in an overall 10% reduction in the total telecom tower site costs.

“The critical success factor in bringing wider telecom services to emerging markets is sustainable and ultra-low-cost power systems that also deliver service operator uptime,” said Miriam Tuerk, CEO and Co-Founder of Clear Blue. “In the same way that bandwidth management is critical to telecom network operations, power and energy capacity management is key for power services. Clear Blue’s Smart Off-Grid brings this capability to off-grid systems. This independent study showed that integrating the telecom and power aspects of a telecom cellular site can have a meaningful impact on system performance while reducing upfront power Capex by 40%.”

Field Trial for Mobile Internet Connectivity

Project SEISMIC (Smart Energy Infrastructure for Mobile Internet Connectivity) set out to evaluate Smart Off-Grid as a cost-effective and reliable power solution to make rural telecom viable and scalable.

Project SEISMIC provided a direct comparison between the performance of two solar-powered telecom sites: one with Smart Off-Grid Power and the other without. These sites were in similar rural regions of Peru, with similar service usage, power requirements, and weather.

Mayutel built and operated the telecom test sites, and Clear Blue provided its patented Smart Off-Grid power technology integrated with Clear Blue’s Illumience cloud management service.



The study established that, through active smart power management, the Smart Off-Grid power system provides a 40% reduction in power system Capex costs which results in an overall 10% reduction in telecom site Capex while, at the same time, exceeding service availability targets.

A full white paper report of the findings is being produced and will be available publicly later this year. Visit www.clearbluetechnologies.com for updates.

The original press release announcing the study in August 2021 can be found here .

About Clear Blue Technologies International

Clear Blue Technologies International, the Smart Off-Grid™ company, was founded on a vision of delivering clean, managed, “wireless power” to meet the global need for reliable, low-cost, solar and hybrid power for lighting, telecom, security, Internet of Things devices, and other mission-critical systems. Today, Clear Blue has thousands of systems under management across 37 countries, including the U.S. and Canada. (TSXV: CBLU) (FRA: 0YA) (OTCQB: CBUTF)

