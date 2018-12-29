Field set for Sentry Tournament of Champions with 34 of 37 eligible players heading to Hawaii

There is a whole lot to like about being in the field at the Sentry Tournament of Champions: the chance to spend New Year’s in Hawaii, competing for a $6.5 million purse with no cut and more than $1.25 million to the winner, playing in Hawaii at Kapalua Resort, guaranteed FedEx Cup points as well as some pretty decent World Rankings points. Oh, and did we mention playing in Hawaii (can you tell we’re from the Northeast, where temperatures and the recent weather have looked nothing like Hawaii).

Suffice it say, the conditions were good enough for 34 of the 37 eligible players for event where only winners from the 2018 calendar year.

The only holdouts: Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Justin Rose. Woods hasn’t played at Kapalua since 2005, despite being eligible seven times after that—and despite having won the tournament twice, including in 2000 at the Bill Coore/Ben Crenshaw course in an epic showdown with Ernie Els. Similarly, Mickelson is skipping the event for the 13th straight time that he has being eligible. His last appearance in the event came in 2001.

As for those who are making the trip, here is the entire field where Dustin Johnson will be defending his title (and trying to win for a third time in his career) after a convincing eight-stroke victory a year ago.

Keegan Bradley

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ*

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Brice Garnett*

Billy Horschel

Charles Howell III

Dustin Johnson

Micheal Kim*

Patton Kizzire

Satoshi Kodaira*

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry*

Marc Leishman

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Francesco Molinari

Kevin Na

Scott Piercy

Ted Potter, Jr.

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam*

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Xander Schauffele

Webb Simpson

Brandt Snedeker

Justin Thomas

Kevin Tway*

Bubba Watson

Aaron Wise*

Gary Woodland



































































*—first-time players at the TOC

