'Field of Dreams' to be adapted into Peacock miniseries by 'Parks and Recreation' creator

MLB's highly successful Field of Dreams Game won't be the only television appearance of a certain Iowa cornfield.

A miniseries adaption of the classic baseball movie "Field of Dreams" has been ordered straight to series by NBC's streaming service Peacock, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The series will reportedly be a dramatic reimagining of the Kevin Costner-led movie, which was in turn an adaptation of W.P. Kinsella's novel "Shoeless Joe."

At the helm of the new series is Michael Schur, the prolific writer/producer known for creating hit comedies like "Parks and Recreation," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" and "The Good Place." Schur is also known for his work on "The Office" and "Saturday Night Live."

While Schur's credits are mostly limited to the comedy world, he more than meets the baseball qualifications for such a job. Outside of his day job, Schur is known for his past baseball writing at the now-dormant "Fire Joe Morgan" blog and hosts a podcast on "The Athletic" with Joe Posnanski.

The miniseries is part of a sizable overall deal Schur has with NBC Universal, which has already created Peacock's "Rutherford Falls."

'Field of Dreams' is having a big year

The negotiations to adapt "Field of Dreams" would have taken place long before the Field of Dreams Game, but the enthusiasm and subsequent ratings for the game had to have given Peacock some additional confidence that there is still a market for the movie's brand of baseball nostalgia.

Both the introduction, featuring a stunning visual of New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox players entering via cornfield, and the thriller that took place on the field translated into the biggest ratings MLB has seen in a regular season game since 2005.

The formula was so successful that MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has already said there will be another game in 2022, reportedly between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds. It's hard to imagine Peacoack not being interested in advertising during that game.

More from Yahoo Sports: