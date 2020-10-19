Field Service Management (FSM) Market to Exhibit 13.8% CAGR by 2027; Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technologies to Stoke Demand: Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled in FSM Market Research Report are ServiceMax, Inc. (California, United States), Oracle Corporation (California, United States), IFS AB (Industrial and Financial Systems, Aktiebolag) (Linköping, Sweden), Salesforce.com, Inc (ClickSoftware) (California, United States), PROV INTERNATIONAL, INC (Florida, United States), SAP SE (Walldorf, Germany), PRAXEDO (Paris, Ile de France), Infor, Inc. (New York, United States), Comarch SA (Kraków, Poland), OverIT S.p.A. (Fiume Veneto, Italy), FieldAware Group Ltd.( Plano, Texas), GEOCONCEPT SAS (Bagneux, France), Mize, Inc (Telangana, India), Zinier, Inc. ( California, United States), Sig Sauer, Inc. (Eckernförde, Germany).

Pune, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global field service management market size is expected to reach USD 7.09 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a CAGR of 13.8% between 2020 and 2027. This is attributable to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and the internet of things (IoT) in the development of innovative field service management solutions across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled, “Field Service Management (FSM) Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Component (Solution, Services) By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises (SME’s)), By Vertical (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecommunication, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Transportation and Logistics, Construction and Heavy Equipment, Energy and Utilities, and others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 2.54 billion in 2019.

Surging Demand for Mobile-based Solutions amid COVID-19

The global pandemic has provided a boost to remote working owing to the restrictions on working together across companies to contain its spread. This is propelling the demand for advanced mobile-based solutions to ensure efficient working of the businesses. This is primarily favoring the field service management technicians to complete their tasks, while maintaining safety of selves and customers. Therefore, the global pandemic is expected to bode well for the market growth in the near future.

Field service management (FSM) software is beneficial for companies to deliver efficient and fast-paced services such as managing personnel, tracking requests, and maintaining real-time visibility of operations. It includes advanced features such as inventory management, work order management, and others. Additionally, it aids the companies to manage service requests and repairs, along with installation of equipment to maintain continuity in processes.

What does the Report Include?

The market report includes a detailed assessment of various growth drivers and restraints, opportunities, and challenges that the market will face during the projected horizon. Additionally, the report provides a comprehensive research into the regional developments of the market, affecting its growth during the forecast period. It includes information sourced from the advice of expert professionals from the industry by our research analysts using several methodologies. The competitive landscape offers further detailed insights into strategies such as product launches, partnerships, merger and acquisition, and collaborations adopted by the companies to maintain market stronghold between 2020 and 2027.





DRIVING FACTORS

Increasing Adoption of Artificial Intelligence to Surge Demand

The growing competition among businesses to provide efficient and sophisticated services to the consumers has led to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT). These technologies allow the field service management technicians to leverage large amount of data and further aid in automating several crucial tasks. Additionally, they are able to respond faster and solve the customer queries within time enabling customer satisfaction and rising revenue sales. Therefore, the adoption of AI-based field service planning is anticipated to bode well for the growth of the global field service management in the forthcoming years.

