New field guide offers references and fun facts about birds who call Kansas home

Carrie Rengers
·5 min read

Spring is an ideal time to spot birds in Kansas, though it’s not always easy to identify them, especially with guide books that focus on large regions or whole continents.

“You want to know what’s in your backyard,” said Marc Parnell, an Ohio-based writer who has just published “Birds of Kansas” through Naturalist & Traveler Press.

This is Parnell’s 41st field guide in his Birding Pro’s Field Guides series that focuses on states, cities and provinces in North America.

Parnell’s books feature birding forecasts to help readers know what to look for when. They also have feeding guides and a lot of fun facts, so the books can be reference guides or simply amusing reads.

For instance, do you know the history of the European starling, one of the most common birds in Wichita?

Parnell said they didn’t exist in the United States until a Shakespeare enthusiast, partial to the starring starling in “Henry IV, Part 1,” introduced almost 100 to Central Park in 1890 and 1891. Parnell said there are now more 100 million nationally.

“They’ve established themselves to such an incredible extent.”

Then there’s the Mississippi kite, which is most associated with the American southeast but counts Kansas as its most northwest home.

The bird catches flying insects in the air and takes its prey from its talons to its mouth while still flying and hunting.

“It’s very, very dexterous with its movement, and it’s pretty fascinating,” Parnell said.

As a child, Parnell’s first interest was in reptiles and amphibians, but he said that “contact with birds was sort of an unavoidable thing.”

“I grew very fascinated by their gift of flights.”

Parnell said the migratory nature of birds was mysterious to him when he was younger. For instance, he might see a northern shoveler in March, but then none would be around by May or June.

“It really added to this mystery of what they might be doing when I’m not looking.”

Migration patterns are something for Kansas birders to watch, Parnell said.

“Right now, we are in the midst of full-blown spring migration,” he said. “Each spring and each fall, hundreds of millions of migratory birds pass through the Kansas skies.”

The birds may fly dozens of miles, or even up to 100 miles, in a single evening.

“A lot of birds are quite famished, almost like a family on a road trip,” Parnell said.

When birds stop to eat in the open, he said, “It gives unprecedented viewing opportunities.”

He said thrushes and brightly colored warblers are “arriving in great quantities.”

‘A changing in the seasons’

Parnell said there are a few things that set apart his field guide.

One is a monthly forecast with a bar chart that shows when birds arrive in the area. Each bird has its own forecast.

“Birds of Kansas” features the eastern meadowlark on its front cover.

Marc Parnell&#x002019;s 41st field guide in his Birding Pro&#x002019;s Field Guides series focuses on Kansas and offers handy references and fun facts on the birds who call this state home.
Marc Parnell’s 41st field guide in his Birding Pro’s Field Guides series focuses on Kansas and offers handy references and fun facts on the birds who call this state home.

Parnell said the bird whistles sweetly throughout the day, and when it starts to sing in spring, “It sort of signals a changing in the seasons.”

He said birds sing more in the spring as they’re establishing their territories and looking for mates.

Parnell uses a frequency rating system — with ratings of 1 through 5 — for every species. A 4 out of 5 or a 5 out of 5 rating designates some of the most populous birds in the state.

Also, Parnell sorts the birds from the largest to the smallest species so readers can quickly flip through the book to identify them.

Through the years, he began adding feeding information in his books.

“People want to know what kinds of feed or feeders to use.”

Parnell said someone’s own backyard is a great place to start birding since just a few feeders can attract more than 50 species to a yard.

With an inexpensive pair of binoculars, he said that “you can find quite a few birds in just a few weeks.”

“I feel very strongly that that’s a great way to get into birding.”

Marc Parnell&#x002019;s 41st field guide in his Birding Pro&#x002019;s Field Guides series focuses on Kansas and offers handy references and fun facts on the birds who call this state home. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are common at hummingbird feeders, and they&#x002019;re beginning to congregate now, Parnell said.
Marc Parnell’s 41st field guide in his Birding Pro’s Field Guides series focuses on Kansas and offers handy references and fun facts on the birds who call this state home. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are common at hummingbird feeders, and they’re beginning to congregate now, Parnell said.

Ruby-throated hummingbirds are common at hummingbird feeders, and they’re beginning to congregate now, Parnell said.

“They’re a personal favorite of mine to observe in the backyard.”

He said the birds are dainty — only the weight of a nickel — and at about 3 inches long are often misidentified as butterflies or large dragonflies. Another fact that’s almost hard to comprehend: The birds can flap their wings up to 100 times a second, though 40 to 65 flaps per second is more common.

For anyone worried about the current outbreak of bird flu and what that means for backyard feeders, Parnell said an abundance of caution is best, though he said the flu generally is found in waterfowl along with their predators — think owls, hawks, eagles and vultures. He said it’s not usually observed in songbirds.

Parnell’s recommendation is if you live within a few miles of a lot of water, take down your feeders. Otherwise, simply clean them thoroughly each week.

“Birds of Kansas” is geared to beginning and intermediate birders, but Parnell said it can be useful to more advanced birders as a reference as well.

As an outsider, he said he thinks there are things some Kansans may not realize about their bird populations.

The state’s mix of grasses and woodlands attracts different types of birds.

The spotted towhee has a white pattern on its wings and a “lovely orange belly” and often can be found in bushes, thickets and wooded edges around the state, unlike some other states.

“It’s a really wonderful Great Plains bird,” Parnell said. “That’s something that I think a lot of Kansans might take for granted.”

He called Kansas’ well-preserved short and tallgrass prairies a natural paradise.

“With Kansas, I was really, really excited about seeing the Great Plains in all of their glory,” Parnell said. “You have this sort of ideal you’ll find in PBS documentaries about long grasses swaying in the wind.”

There are a lot of birds — such as the sparrowlike dickcissel, low-flying harriers and the eastern bluebird so common on country fence posts and power lines — in those habitats, he said.

“It’s one of the best places in all of North America to find all of those birds.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Johnson scores in SO, Blackhawks beat Golden Knights 4-3

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson scored in the seventh round of the shootout, and the Chicago Blackhawks beat Vegas 4-3 on Wednesday night, eliminating the Golden Knights from the playoff race. Johnson scored on a wrist shot seconds before Dallas, which needed a point to eliminate Vegas regardless, went into overtime at home against Arizona. Johnson's goal was the only one in 14 attempts in the tiebreaker. Taylor Raddysh had two goals and Caleb Jones also scored for the Blackhawks, who won their sec

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • Police say suspicious device caused 1-hour delay to start of Vancouver marathon

    Police in Vancouver say an investigation into a suspicious device placed near the course of the city's annual marathon delayed its start by an hour and was placed to "cause panic or to disrupt the event," according to a release. A volunteer with the BMO Vancouver Marathon, which features a half-marathon distance as well, alerted police to the device around 5 a.m. PT Sunday near Science World and promptly called 911, according to a release from the Vancouver Police Department. Officers cordoned o

  • Canada captain Christine Sinclair on the mark as Portland wins NWSL season opener

    PORTLAND, Ore. — Canada captain Christine Sinclair recorded career regular-season goal No. 55 for Portland as the Thorns blanked the Kansas City Current 3-0 in their NWSL season opener Saturday. Morgan Weaver and Sophia Smith also scored at Providence Park as Portland improved to 9-0-0 in home openers. Sinclair, who is the world's all-time leading scorer with 189 international goals, made it 2-0 in the 34th minute, hammering home a left-footed shot from close range. The 38-year-old from Burnaby,

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?