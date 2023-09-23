Late field goal gives Sheldon a big win over Franklin in Delta League battle in Elk Grove

It was a night full of firsts for the Sheldon High School football team, which was searching for its first win in Delta League play this season following last week’s loss to Jesuit.

On homecoming night, the Huskies snapped a four-game losing streak and nabbed their first Delta League victory with a 16-13 win over Franklin thanks to late-game kicking heroics by senior Savi Sandhu.

Sandhu delivered a 22-yard field goal to give the Huskies the lead with 12 seconds remaining. On the ensuing kickoff, Sandhu attempted a squib kick, which fell right through the hands of a Franklin player. The ball dropped to the turf and Sheldon recovered to secure the win.

Sandhu’s game-winning field goal was the first time he attempted a field goal in a game. He also made his first-ever extra-point attempt, which came after a 5-yard touchdown run from junior Derrius Hatcher with 2:23 remaining in the second quarter.

Sandhu said his performance was an “ego booster.”

“It feels great to make that game winner,” Sandhu said. “I really just wanted to win.”

The kick for Sandhu was nerve wracking. Hatcher, the holder for the game-winning kick, had never held for a kicker before. That was another first the Huskies had to get through together.

“(Hatcher) raised his hand and said, ‘I’ll go do it,’ and he went and he did,” Sheldon coach Chris Nixon said. “He had a couple of incredible holds.”

Hatcher is a volunteer lifeguard at a nearby community center. Nixon said “he saved us tonight” with his hold on the game-winning kick.

Nixon said the team had a lot of adversity to deal with in the last four weeks between missing key players and navigating the four-game skid.

“We got guys that stepped up and made plays. I’m really happy for them,” Nixon said.

Sheldon went into the game without its starting quarterback. Sophomore Samarjit Bimb, who plays receiver and defensive back, had to fill in at quarterback for the first time in his high school career.

That experiment didn’t last long, though. Bimb injured his knee while making a defensive play in the first half and did not return to the game, but his voice never wavered. He was still heard and his presence was felt as he watched from the sidelines.

“Proud of my boys,” said Bimb, who hopes he will be able to play next week. “They came out and stepped (up).”

Junior quarterback Mario Orozco took over following Bimb’s injury. Orozco threw a 67-yard touchdown to Chiron Pham with 2:48 left in the first quarter to give Sheldon a 6-0 lead.

Franklin tied the game in the second quarter after driving downfield and scoring on a quarterback sneak from Abraham Truett. Orozco answered, leading a 99-yard touchdown drive featuring big-time throws to Pham. The drive was capped by a 5-yard touchdown run by Hatcher.

“I just stayed focused and did my job,” Orozco said. “I know what I can do out there. I just went out and performed. I just try to stay calm. ... I trust my team. I trust my coaches.”

Sheldon led 13-6 going into the fourth quarter, but Franklin tied the game when Allan Rogers scored on an 18-yard run with 5:22 to play.

Orozco and company immediately responded by marching downfield. Orozco connected on big passes to Pham and Zion Johnson, who played his first game for Sheldon after sitting out due to transfer rules.

“When they made the touchdown to tie the game, we knew it was time,” Pham said. “Everybody stepped up and the score reflects that.”

Johnson also had an interception, which set up Sheldon’s 99-yard drive in the second quarter.

Johnson made back-to-back receptions late in the fourth quarter, running a fade route on both plays. Those catches helped the Huskies get into field-goal range for Sandhu.

“I just wanted to make some plays,” Johnson said of his debut performance. “I was a little nervous, but then once I got on the field it just all went away. I got excited, you know, and our team, we just got hyped and played together.”

Sheldon, now 1-1 in Delta League play, will play Cosumnes Oaks next week.

Franklin fell to 1-1 in the Delta League after beating Davis on Sept. 15. The Wildcats will visit Pleasant Grove next week.