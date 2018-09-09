Field goal controversy: Was Florida's field goal in or not?

Was it in or was it…high?

That’s the big question after a field goal was ruled a miss during Florida’s game against Kentucky.

Evan McPherson’s kick from 36 yards away sailed high and seemingly inside the upright. The referees didn’t think so. They signaled no good and Florida left three points on the field, trailing Kentucky 21-10.

Last year, Wake Forest kicked Mike Weaver missed a field goal at Clemson because he kicked the ball over one of the uprights.

According to NCAA rules, “if the ball is higher than the top of the uprights as it crosses the end line, the play may not be reviewed.”

Needless to say, we might need a field goal review system sometime in the future.

More from Yahoo Sports:



• Report: Alabama’s Jalen Hurts to redshirt 2018 season

• Ray Allen praises Celtics teammates during Hall of Fame ceremony

• Pete Carroll unconcerned about reports that he coddles Russell Wilson

• Lee Corso gets emotional on ‘Gameday’ while talking about Burt Reynolds

