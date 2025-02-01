Field announced for the biggest party on the PGA Tour, the WM Phoenix Open

Field announced for the biggest party on the PGA Tour, the WM Phoenix Open

The sixth event on the PGA Tour's 2025 is also the biggest party of the year.

The WM Phoenix Open returns to TPC Scottsdale's Stadium Course, Feb. 6-9. The final round, as usual, will precede kickoff of the Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Defending champ Nick Taylor will be back, aiming for another putter toss and a second straight win there. Taylor leads a field that will be 132 when the action starts next Thursday. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is also committed, as are Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, Sahith Theegala and Hideki Matsuyama. Top amateur Luke Clanton is in on a sponsor exemption. He's one of five sponsor invites.

TPC Scottsdale plays as a par 71 at 7,261 yards. Designed by Tom Weiskopf and Jay Morrish, the Phoenix Open was first played there in 1987.

The total purse is $9.2 million with $1.656 million (and 500 FedEx Cup points) going to the winner. The field will be 132 for the final time. Starting in 2025, the WMPO will have a field of 120 and no more Monday qualifier.

The WM Phoenix Open marks the sixth event of the PGA TOUR season, with Nick Taylor set to defend his title at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course.



Field: pic.twitter.com/1mfsmYciZM — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) January 31, 2025

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: WM Phoenix Open 2025 field of 132 set, headlined by Scottie Scheffler