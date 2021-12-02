Fidelity Virtually Closes the Market

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC launches Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ leveraging Fidelity's institutional-grade security and global leadership in Bitcoin and Blockchain~

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2021 /CNW/ - Kelly Creelman, SVP, Products and Marketing, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity"), and her team joined Keith Wu, Head, ETF Customer Success, TMX Group, to celebrate the launch of Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ (TSX: FBTC and FBTC.U (U.S. Dollar version)), and close the market.

Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF™ and Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF Fund™ offer investors the opportunity to gain exposure to bitcoin with the confidence that the ETF's bitcoin is stored using Fidelity's institutional-grade security.

Fidelity, one of Canada's leading investment management firms, manages over $205 billion in assets under management (as of November 2, 2021) on behalf of individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

Fidelity's mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead by offering investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

Investors with Fidelity can access a full range of domestic, international and global equity and income-oriented mutual funds, ETFs, asset allocation strategies, managed portfolios, sustainable investing products, alternative mutual funds and a high net worth program. For more information visit: http://www.fidelity.ca .

