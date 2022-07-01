Fidelity Life: Term Life Insurance Buyer's Guide for 2022

Fidelity Life
·4 min read
Image
Image

CHICAGO, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has brought financial security into sharp focus for many families. As a result, interest in life insurance shot up as people sought to provide some financial certainty in uncertain times. Term life insurance, always a popular choice because of its simplicity and affordability, became a go-to choice for many life insurance shoppers this year.

Term life insurance is great for families with children and people who don't want to pass large debts on to others. Here are the steps for getting a policy, including comparing insurance providers, choosing a term life policy type, and evaluating financial needs.

Shop around

Features and benefits included in term life insurance policies can vary by insurance provider. People will want to shop around for the coverage and benefits that best fit their budget and needs. Life insurance shoppers might want to inquire if a provider offers living benefits, which can allow an insured person to access their death benefit if they become severely ill. The money can be used to help pay off medical expenses and other costs. Some insurance providers will offer renewable term life insurance. This allows a policyholder to renew the policy once the term period runs out. The policy will renew at a higher price, but does not require requalification or another medical exam.

There may be times where it's more beneficial for a policyholder to switch a term policy to a permanent policy. If life insurance shoppers are looking for this option, they may want to find an insurance provider that allows conversion and determine the conversion period. It's also important to compare premium costs that different providers offer for term life policies. Individuals can get multiple quotes from life insurance companies through an agent or online insurance marketplace. They should compare policies equally by looking at ones that offer the same term length, coverage amount, and other specific features desired.

Don't wait too long

It's a good idea for policyholders to buy life insurance when they are younger and healthier so they can lock in a more affordable rate. This is because insurers base a policyholder's premiums on factors like their age and health.

Buy a sufficient coverage amount and length

A few different types of term life policies include level term life insurance, annual renewable term life insurance, decreasing term life insurance, and return of premium term life insurance:

  • Level-term life insurance is the most common type of term policy that has the same death benefit and premiums throughout the term. It's ideal for those who want a consistent long-term option.

  • An annual renewable term policy provides guaranteed coverage that renews every year without a policyholder having to reapply. It's ideal for those needing a short-term option, but it should be noted that premiums may increase each year with these policies.

  • Decreasing term life insurance has a consistent premium cost, but the death benefit decreases over time. An example of this type of life insurance is mortgage life insurance. The payout is connected to the declining balance of a mortgage, with the beneficiary being the mortgage lender. This policy can benefit those looking to cover a specific debt, like a mortgage or other loans.

  • Return of premium term life insurance is a policy that will refund any premiums paid if a policyholder outlives the policy. While it's more expensive than traditional term life policies, it can be helpful for life insurance shoppers wanting to be more disciplined in saving.

The bottom line

All life insurance shoppers ultimately must evaluate their personal financial needs to choose a policy that suits them. For example, a couple with young children may want a long-term life insurance policy with a large coverage amount. In contrast, an older individual may want a shorter-term life policy. Consider the checklist below when deciding on what term life policy to buy.

✔ Decide how much coverage one needs

✔ Pick a term length

✔ Ask for a no-exam life insurance option if preferred

✔ Finally, don't forget to shop around

For all media inquiries, contact:

Laura Zimmerman, Chief Marketing Officer

laura.zimmerman@fidelitylife.com, (312) 288-0068

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada and South Korea play to 0-0 draw in women's soccer friendly

    TORONTO — Canada's national women's soccer team hadn't played a match since April. With many players in the midst of a break from their respective club teams and a busy few days that included roster cuts, that may have accounted for some of the lack of offence put forth in their international friendly against South Korea. "I think at times we looked good and at times we looked clunky," Canada coach Bev Priestman said following their 0-0 draw at BMO Field on Sunday. "I think it's probably a refle

  • Wisdom's slam, 6 RBIs lift Cubs over Reds 15-7

    CHICAGO (AP) — Patrick Wisdom hit a grand slam and a solo homer en route to a career-high six RBIs, rookie Christopher Morel had a career-high five hits and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 15-7 Thursday night. The Cubs collected 23 hits off five pitchers, tying their season high from a 21-0 rout of the Pirates on April 23. Seven of those hits came in the eighth against outfielder Max Schrock, who allowed a two-run homer to P.J. Higgins and a solo shot to Morel. “It’s contagious, in a w

  • Robert leads 17-hit White Sox attack in 11-4 win over Halos

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Josh Harrison and Luis Robert hit two-run homers during Chicago’s five-run fifth inning, and the White Sox pounded out 17 hits in an 11-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday night. José Abreu and Yoán Moncada had RBI doubles during a five-run seventh for the White Sox, who rallied from an early three-run deficit with multi-hit games from seven batters to win for only the second time in seven games. Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani hit back-to-back homers in the thir

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Grizzlies, All-Star Ja Morant agree to 5-year supermax deal

    The Memphis Grizzlies are making sure All-Star point guard Ja Morant is going nowhere anytime soon. Morant agreed to a five-year supermax rookie extension Friday. Tandem, the company home to Morant's agent, Jim Tanner, congratulated the guard on the contract on social media minutes after extensions could be signed. “Memphis is my home,” Morant wrote on Twitter six minutes after midnight. This extension was merely a formality for the point guard voted the NBA's Most Improved Player in his third s

  • JT Poston shoots 62, leads John Deere Classic by 2 strokes

    SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — J.T. Poston shot a 9-under 62 on Thursday to take a two-stroke lead in the PGA Tour's John Deere Classic. Coming off a second-place tie last week in Connecticut, Poston eagled the par-5 second and had seven birdies in a bogey-free round at TPC Deere Run. “It’s, obviously, why you practice and why you work as hard as you do on your game,” Poston said. “Any time you can have those rounds where you really get it going low and mistake-free, bogey-free is a bonus. It’s why you wor

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite

  • San Jose Sharks fire coach Bob Boughner, assistants

    The San Jose Sharks have fired coach Bob Boughner and his staff two months after the regular season ended. The team confirmed the moves Friday, after reports surfaced Boughner and assistants John MacLean and John Madden were informed Thursday night they were being let go. Video coach Dan Darrow also was fired, and the Sharks said no replacements were immediately named. The organization is still in the middle of a lengthy search for a general manager after Doug Wilson stepped down after nearly tw

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Zach Edey has gotten the attention of Nick Nurse

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what has stood out about 19-year-old centre Zach Edey ahead of Canada's game vs. Dominican Republic in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

  • License to try again key to the Avalanche's coronation

    Literally worst to first in five short seasons, the Colorado Avalanche matched the best-ever postseason record on the path to winning a Stanley Cup on Sunday night.

  • Lightning confident they're set up for continued success

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Three consecutive trips to the Stanley Cup Final, two championships and a strong — though ultimately unsuccessful — bid for a third. Any way you list the accomplishments, it’s been quite a run for the Tampa Bay Lightning, who feel they are nowhere close to being done after falling short of becoming the first team in nearly 40 years to win three consecutive NHL titles. Losing to the Colorado Avalanche in six games was disappointing, however the talented core that’s enjoyed more

  • The best moments from Avalanche's Stanley Cup parade

    The Stanley Cup parade never fails to entertain.

  • Chase Elliott needs nearly 7 hours to win at Nashville

    LEBANON, Tenn. (AP) — Chase Elliott salvaged a crummy day for Hendrick Motorsports and interrupted a potential Toyota rout by winning the rain-drenched race at Nashville Superspeedway on Sunday night. Elliott recovered from an early issue that dropped him deep into the field to take the lead with 38 laps remaining and hold off three Joe Gibbs Racing drivers for his second Cup victory of the season. It took NASCAR's most popular driver nearly seven hours and a late four-lap shootout to get to vic

  • Phils' Harper on IL with broken thumb, no date for return

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reigning NL MVP Bryce Harper was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a broken left thumb and the Philadelphia Phillies haven't yet announced a timeline for his return. Former No. 1 overall draft pick Mickey Moniak was recalled from Triple-A to take Harper's roster spot. Harper's thumb was broken when he was hit by a 97 mph pitch from San Diego Padres left-hander Blake Snell on Saturday night. Harper will see a specialist after the team returns to Philadelphia. Beyond t

  • Schauffele wins at Travelers after Theegala's double bogey

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Xander Schauffele celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary Sunday with a dramatic victory in the Travelers Championship. The Olympic champion won with a three-stroke swing on the final hole, hitting to 3 feet for birdie after rookie Sahith Theegala took two shots to get out of a bunker and made a double bogey in the group ahead. A stroke in front entering the day, Schauffele finished with a 2-under 68 at TPC River Highlands to beat Theegala and J.T. Poston by two stroke

  • Zach Edey on learning from NBAers and where he wants to improve

    Purdue centre Zach Edey discusses what he has to do to get better as he readies himself for the NBA and how his role under Nick Nurse is different than in college.

  • Nazem Kadri calls out haters after winning Stanley Cup: 'You can kiss my a--'

    Nazem Kadri had some choice words for his doubters.

  • US women beat Colombia 2-0; World Cup qualifying next

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Kelley O'Hara scored in the 77th minute after a lengthy lightning delay, and the U.S. women beat Colombia 2-0 on Tuesday night in their final tuneup ahead of World Cup qualifying. The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 69 games on home soil. Lightning was reported near Rio Tinto Stadium in the 75th minute, causing play to be suspended for more than 30 minutes. It was the second of two games against Colombia as both teams prepare for World Cup qualifying in July. The