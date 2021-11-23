Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

·5 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 29, 2021, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)
Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Logo (CNW Group/Fidelity Investments Canada ULC)

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 24, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 29, 2021 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2021.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name

Ticker Symbol

Net asset

valu (NAV)

per unit as of

October 29,

2021 ($)

CUSIP

ISIN

Estimated

annual capital

gain per unit as

of October 29,

2021 ($)

Estimated annual

capital gain per

unit as a % of

NAV at October

29, 2021

Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF

FCCD

28.7392

31608M102

CA31608M1023

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF

FCUD

28.3285

31645M107

CA31645M1077

-

-

Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCUH

28.4747

315740100

CA3157401009

0.73931

2.59638%

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF

FCRR

31.6591

31644M108

CA31644M1086

0.83548

2.63899%

Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCRH

31.9389

31644P101

CA31644P1018

1.89952

5.94736%

Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF

FCID

23.2800

31623D103

CA31623D1033

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF

FCCL

30.9714

31608H103

CA31608H1038

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF

FCUL

36.7330

31647B109

CA31647B1094

1.59968

4.35489%

Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCLH

38.3409

31647N103

CA31647N1033

1.68651

4.39872%

Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF

FCIL

26.5240

31624M102

CA31624M1023

-

-

Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF

FCCQ

31.5319

31610C100

CA31610C1005

1.45230

4.60581%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF

FCUQ

42.7356

31647C107

CA31647C1077

3.60730

8.44097%

Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCQH

44.7072

31648J101

CA31648J1012

3.76415

8.41956%

Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF

FCIQ

37.0605

31623X109

CA31623X1096

1.36298

3.67772%

Fidelity Sustainable World ETF

FCSW

35.7638

31642F105

CA31642F1053

1.97895

5.53339%

Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF

FCCB

24.7370

31644F103

CA31644F1036

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

FCSB

25.4707

31608N100

CA31608N1006

-

-

Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF

FCGB

25.0427

31623G106

CA31623G1063

0.33912

1.35417%

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF

FCHY

24.2760

31615L105

CA31615L1058

-

-

Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF

FCHH

25.2513

31615M103

CA31615M1032

1.45667

5.76869%

Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF

FCMI

12.7744

31609T106

CA31609T1066

-

-

Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF

FCGI

12.7836

31623K107

CA31623K1075

-

-

Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF

FCCV

12.7418

31609U103

CA31609U1030

0.33427

2.62341%

Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF

FCUV

11.8167

31647E103

CA31647E1034

0.44277

3.74699%

Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCVH

12.7139

31646E104

CA31646E1043

0.71135

5.59506%

Fidelity International Value Index ETF

FCIV

28.6060

31622Y108

CA31622Y1088

1.63247

5.70674%

Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF

FCCM

9.8854

31609W109

CA31609W1095

-

-

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF

FCMO

11.1727

31649P106

CA31649P1062

0.53305

4.77100%

Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF

FCMH

12.0473

31649R102

CA31649R1029

1.38467

11.49361%

Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF

FCIM

10.4517

31623V103

CA31623V1031

0.77147

7.38129%

Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF

FCIG

25.3041

31624P105

CA31624P1053

0.75949

3.00145%

Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF

FBAL

10.7146

315818104

CA3158181048

0.29009

2.70743%

Fidelity All-in-One

Growth ETF

FGRO

11.1372

31581P106

CA31581P1062

0.40283

3.61698%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2021 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $204 billion in assets under management as at October 29, 2021 and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

Find us on social media @FidelityCanada

SOURCE Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/23/c2175.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories