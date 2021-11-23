Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 29, 2021, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.

These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.

We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 24, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 29, 2021 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2021.

The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.

Fidelity ETF Name Ticker Symbol Net asset valu (NAV) per unit as of October 29, 2021 ($) CUSIP ISIN Estimated annual capital gain per unit as of October 29, 2021 ($) Estimated annual capital gain per unit as a % of NAV at October 29, 2021 Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF FCCD 28.7392 31608M102 CA31608M1023 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF FCUD 28.3285 31645M107 CA31645M1077 - - Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF FCUH 28.4747 315740100 CA3157401009 0.73931 2.59638% Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF FCRR 31.6591 31644M108 CA31644M1086 0.83548 2.63899% Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF FCRH 31.9389 31644P101 CA31644P1018 1.89952 5.94736% Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF FCID 23.2800 31623D103 CA31623D1033 - - Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF FCCL 30.9714 31608H103 CA31608H1038 - - Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF FCUL 36.7330 31647B109 CA31647B1094 1.59968 4.35489% Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF FCLH 38.3409 31647N103 CA31647N1033 1.68651 4.39872% Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF FCIL 26.5240 31624M102 CA31624M1023 - - Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF FCCQ 31.5319 31610C100 CA31610C1005 1.45230 4.60581% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF FCUQ 42.7356 31647C107 CA31647C1077 3.60730 8.44097% Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF FCQH 44.7072 31648J101 CA31648J1012 3.76415 8.41956% Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF FCIQ 37.0605 31623X109 CA31623X1096 1.36298 3.67772% Fidelity Sustainable World ETF FCSW 35.7638 31642F105 CA31642F1053 1.97895 5.53339% Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF FCCB 24.7370 31644F103 CA31644F1036 - - Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF FCSB 25.4707 31608N100 CA31608N1006 - - Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF FCGB 25.0427 31623G106 CA31623G1063 0.33912 1.35417% Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF FCHY 24.2760 31615L105 CA31615L1058 - - Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF FCHH 25.2513 31615M103 CA31615M1032 1.45667 5.76869% Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF FCMI 12.7744 31609T106 CA31609T1066 - - Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF FCGI 12.7836 31623K107 CA31623K1075 - - Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF FCCV 12.7418 31609U103 CA31609U1030 0.33427 2.62341% Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF FCUV 11.8167 31647E103 CA31647E1034 0.44277 3.74699% Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF FCVH 12.7139 31646E104 CA31646E1043 0.71135 5.59506% Fidelity International Value Index ETF FCIV 28.6060 31622Y108 CA31622Y1088 1.63247 5.70674% Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF FCCM 9.8854 31609W109 CA31609W1095 - - Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF FCMO 11.1727 31649P106 CA31649P1062 0.53305 4.77100% Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF FCMH 12.0473 31649R102 CA31649R1029 1.38467 11.49361% Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF FCIM 10.4517 31623V103 CA31623V1031 0.77147 7.38129% Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF FCIG 25.3041 31624P105 CA31624P1053 0.75949 3.00145% Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF FBAL 10.7146 315818104 CA3158181048 0.29009 2.70743% Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF FGRO 11.1372 31581P106 CA31581P1062 0.40283 3.61698%

Forward-looking information

This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2021 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.

As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $204 billion in assets under management as at October 29, 2021 and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.

We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.

Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.

