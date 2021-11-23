Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Estimated 2021 Annual Reinvested Capital Gains Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the estimated 2021 annual reinvested capital gains distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs"). Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 29, 2021, and reflect forward-looking information, which means the estimates may change.
These estimates are for the annual capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing periodic cash distribution amounts, which are reported separately.
We expect to announce the annual reinvested distribution amounts, as well as the monthly cash distribution amounts, on or about December 20, 2021. The ex-dividend date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 24, 2021. The record date for the 2021 annual distributions will be December 29, 2021 and those distributions will be payable on December 31, 2021.
The actual taxable amounts of reinvested and cash distributions for 2021, including the tax characteristics of the distributions, will be reported to the brokers through CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2022.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Net asset
valu (NAV)
per unit as of
October 29,
2021 ($)
CUSIP
ISIN
Estimated
annual capital
gain per unit as
of October 29,
2021 ($)
Estimated annual
capital gain per
unit as a % of
NAV at October
29, 2021
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
28.7392
31608M102
CA31608M1023
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD
28.3285
31645M107
CA31645M1077
-
-
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCUH
28.4747
315740100
CA3157401009
0.73931
2.59638%
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR
31.6591
31644M108
CA31644M1086
0.83548
2.63899%
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCRH
31.9389
31644P101
CA31644P1018
1.89952
5.94736%
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
23.2800
31623D103
CA31623D1033
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
30.9714
31608H103
CA31608H1038
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL
36.7330
31647B109
CA31647B1094
1.59968
4.35489%
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCLH
38.3409
31647N103
CA31647N1033
1.68651
4.39872%
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
26.5240
31624M102
CA31624M1023
-
-
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
31.5319
31610C100
CA31610C1005
1.45230
4.60581%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ
42.7356
31647C107
CA31647C1077
3.60730
8.44097%
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCQH
44.7072
31648J101
CA31648J1012
3.76415
8.41956%
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ
37.0605
31623X109
CA31623X1096
1.36298
3.67772%
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
35.7638
31642F105
CA31642F1053
1.97895
5.53339%
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
24.7370
31644F103
CA31644F1036
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
25.4707
31608N100
CA31608N1006
-
-
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB
25.0427
31623G106
CA31623G1063
0.33912
1.35417%
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
24.2760
31615L105
CA31615L1058
-
-
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency Neutral ETF
FCHH
25.2513
31615M103
CA31615M1032
1.45667
5.76869%
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
12.7744
31609T106
CA31609T1066
-
-
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
12.7836
31623K107
CA31623K1075
-
-
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
12.7418
31609U103
CA31609U1030
0.33427
2.62341%
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV
11.8167
31647E103
CA31647E1034
0.44277
3.74699%
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
12.7139
31646E104
CA31646E1043
0.71135
5.59506%
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
28.6060
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
1.63247
5.70674%
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
9.8854
31609W109
CA31609W1095
-
-
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO
11.1727
31649P106
CA31649P1062
0.53305
4.77100%
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCMH
12.0473
31649R102
CA31649R1029
1.38467
11.49361%
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
10.4517
31623V103
CA31623V1031
0.77147
7.38129%
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG
25.3041
31624P105
CA31624P1053
0.75949
3.00145%
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
FBAL
10.7146
315818104
CA3158181048
0.29009
2.70743%
Fidelity All-in-One
Growth ETF
FGRO
11.1372
31581P106
CA31581P1062
0.40283
3.61698%
Forward-looking information
This press release contains forward-looking statements with respect to the estimated December 2021 capital gains distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amounts of distributions received by the Fidelity ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.
