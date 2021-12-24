Fidelity Investments Canada ULC Announces Final December 2021 Cash Distributions for Fidelity ETFs
TORONTO, Dec. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Fidelity Investments Canada ULC ("Fidelity") today announced the final December 2021 cash distributions for Fidelity's suite of ETFs ("Fidelity ETFs").
On December 20, 2021, Fidelity announced estimated 2021 cash distributions for the Fidelity ETFs. Subsequent to this announcement, investor activity has led to changes to the cash distribution per unit for the Fidelity ETFs, including material changes for Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF (FCUQ/FCUQ.U), Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency Neutral Index ETF (FCQH) and Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF (FCIG/FCIG.U). Please be advised that the distributions announced in this press release replace those stated in the December 20, 2021 press release for the Fidelity ETFs.
Detailed in the table below, unitholders of record as of December 29, 2021 will receive a per-unit cash distribution payable on December 31, 2021.
Fidelity ETF Name
Ticker Symbol
Cash Distribution per Unit ($)
CUSIP
ISIN
Payment Frequency
Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Dividend Index ETF
FCCD
0.07352
31608M102
CA31608M1023
Monthly
Toronto Stock
Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Index ETF
FCUD/
FCUD.U
0.08792
31645M107
CA31645M1077
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Dividend Currency
FCUH
0.09048
315740100
CA3157401009
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Index ETF
FCRR/
FCRR.U
0.05117
31644M108
CA31644M1086
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Dividend for Rising Rates Currency
FCRH
0.05324
31644P101
CA31644P1018
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Dividend Index ETF
FCID
0.11557
31623D103
CA31623D1033
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic Canadian Bond Index ETF
FCCB
0.04712
31644F103
CA31644F1036
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
FCSB
0.06123
31608N100
CA31608N1006
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Core Plus Bond ETF
FCGB/
FCGB.U
0.01967
31623G106
CA31623G1063
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond ETF
FCHY
0.12469
31615L105
CA31615L1058
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Systematic U.S. High Yield Bond Currency
FCHH
0.12704
31615M103
CA31615M1032
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Monthly High Income ETF
FCMI
0.03301
31609T106
CA31609T1066
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Monthly High Income ETF
FCGI
0.03657
31623K107
CA31623K1075
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Global Investment Grade Bond ETF
FCIG/
FCIG.U
0.11043
31624P105
CA31624P1053
Monthly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Low Volatility Index ETF
FCCL
0.16472
31608H103
CA31608H1038
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Index ETF
FCUL/
FCUL.U
0.13392
31647B109
CA31647B1094
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Low Volatility Currency
FCLH
0.17359
31647N103
CA31647N1033
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian High Quality Index ETF
FCCQ
0.11581
31610C100
CA31610C1005
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Index ETF
FCUQ/
FCUQ.U
0.10328
31647C107
CA31647C1077
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. High Quality Currency
FCQH
0.11904
31648J101
CA31648J1012
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Value Index ETF
FCCV
0.04026
31609U103
CA31609U1030
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Index ETF
FCUV/
FCUV.U
0.03909
31647E103
CA31647E1034
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Value Currency Neutral Index ETF
FCVH
0.04506
31646E104
CA31646E1043
Quarterly
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Low Volatility Index ETF
FCIL
0.28464
31624M102
CA31624M1023
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International High Quality Index ETF
FCIQ/
FCIQ.U
0.30252
31623X109
CA31623X1096
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Value Index ETF
FCIV
0.57800
31622Y108
CA31622Y1088
Semi-Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity Sustainable World ETF
FCSW
0.49122
31642F105
CA31642F1053
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Canadian Momentum Index ETF
FCCM
0.15126
31609W109
CA31609W1095
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Index ETF
FCMO/
FCMO.U
0.07393
31649P106
CA31649P1062
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity U.S. Momentum Currency
FCMH
0.08048
31649R102
CA31649R1029
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity International Momentum Index ETF
FCIM
0.28433
31623V103
CA31623V1031
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Balanced ETF
FBAL
0.11838
315818104
CA3158181048
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity All-in-One Growth ETF
FGRO
0.10886
31581P106
CA31581P1062
Annually
NEO Exchange
Fidelity Advantage Bitcoin ETF
FBTC/
FBTC.U
-
31580V104
CA31580V1040
Annually
Toronto Stock Exchange
About Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
At Fidelity, our mission is to build a better future for Canadian investors and help them stay ahead. We offer investors and institutions a range of innovative and trusted investment portfolios to help them reach their financial and life goals.
As a privately-owned company, our people and world class resources are committed to doing what is right for investors and their long-term success. Our clients have entrusted us with $206 billion in assets under management (as at December 15, 2021) and they include individuals, financial advisors, pension plans, endowments, foundations and more.
We are proud to provide investors a full range of investment solutions through mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, including domestic, international and global equity, income-oriented strategies, asset allocation solutions, managed portfolios, sustainable investing and our high net worth program. Fidelity Funds are available through a number of advice-based distribution channels including financial planners, investment dealers, banks, and insurance companies.
Read a fund's prospectus and consult your financial advisor before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may all be associated with investments in exchange-traded funds and investors and may experience a gain or loss.
