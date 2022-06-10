Fidelity’s Abigail Johnson Reaffirms Crypto Commitment in Bear Market

Ian Allison
·3 min read
Suzanne Cordiero

Don't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12.

Offering battle-tested advice to the crowd at Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas, Fidelity Investments chairman and CEO Abigail Johnson said her belief in the long-term fundamentals of cryptocurrency remains strong.

“I figure this is my third crypto winter. There’s been plenty of ups and downs but I see that as an opportunity,” Johnson said of the bear market. “I was raised to be a contrarian thinker and so I have this knee jerk reaction: if you believe that the fundamentals of a long term case are really strong, when everybody else is dipping [out], that’s the time to double down and go extra hard into it.”

To be clear, though, Johnson did not sound sanguine about the recent sharp correction. "I feel awful about the value that is lost, but I also believe the industry in crypto has a lot more to come," she said.

Fidelity – which Johnson’s grandfather founded the year after World War II ended – stood up a separate legal entity, Fidelity Digital Assets, in October 2018. But the closely held Boston-based investment brokerage's (and particularly Johnson’s) involvement stretches back to Bitcoin’s early days around 2014, a journey she reflected on in a fireside chat Thursday afternoon with Castle Island Ventures founding partner Matt Walsh.

Attracted by this “clean-slate approach to finance and moving wealth,” Johnson recalled, Fidelity came up with “about 52 use cases” for Bitcoin, the vast majority of which ended up mired in complexity and languishing on the shelf.

Early on, the decision to focus on the technology’s foundational level led Johnson’s team toward custody – but that was not one of the firm’s original use cases, she said, adding candidly that on the product side of things, she was not as far along as perhaps had been hoped when the journey started.

“When we first started talking about it, I think if someone had suggested offering custody for bitcoin, I’d have said ‘no, that's the antithesis of bitcoin. Why would anyone want to do that?’”

Johnson also talked about her decision to get into bitcoin mining at an early stage, which elicited a mix of consternation and confusion from many around her in the financial services space. Indeed, even most crypto people wanted to do something more interesting than mining back in 2014, Johnson said.

“I really wanted to do mining because I wanted us to understand the whole ecosystem, I wanted us to have a seat at the table with people who were really driving things and understand the full stack,” Johnson said.

Johnson said a plan she’d hatched to spend some $200,000 on bitcoin mining equipment was initially rejected by Fidelity’s finance department. “People said ‘What is this? You want to buy a bunch of boxes from China?’”

Read more: Fidelity's Man: Can Tom Jessop Bridge Crypto and Wall Street for Good? (2018)

Johnson pointed out she no longer has to justify the move into mining as mere “innovation theater,” adding that she feels the same strength and commitment to Fidelity’s recent move to offer bitcoin exposure for clients’ 401 (k) retirement schemes.

“I would have never thought that we would have gotten so much attention for bringing a little bit of bitcoin to a little bit of the 401(k) business,” Johnson said. “A lot of people now, that they've heard about it, have been asking, so I've been happily surprised at the amount of positive feedback that we've gotten on that.”

That said, the move to bring crypto to the 20 million or so retirement plans it oversees was met with immediate pushback from the U.S. Department of Labor as well as Sen. Elizabeth Warren, citing concerns about the volatility of crypto.

“Seeing some of the regulators trying to lean into this is very encouraging and exciting for us,” Johnson said. “Because if they don't give us a route to make some of these connections, then it makes it really hard for us in the background to be able to make it feel seamless.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Meet the Drag Queen Gamer

    Inside the life of this drag queen redefining what a gamer looks like.

  • Adams gets starting quarterback job in Montreal, with Harris standing by

    MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w

  • Will the Lightning and Rangers keep us guessing?

    After dropping the first two games at Madison Square Garden, the Tampa Bay Lightning found a way past goaltender Igor Shesterkin to even up the series on home ice.

  • Avalanche have unlocked new level of postseason resolve

    Colorado has dealt with its share of adversity throughout the playoffs, but nothing it hasn't been able to overcome.

  • Manoah, Blue Jays shut down Royals 7-0

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Alek Manoah scattered six hits in six scoreless innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Kansas City Royals 7-0 Tuesday night. Alejandro Kirk had four hits and scored a run for Toronto, and Bo Bichette reached base five times — including three walks. The Blue Jays have won back-to-back shutouts for the first time since last July. “He’s fun to watch. He’s got to be one of the best in baseball,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said of catcher Kirk. “From my chair, he’s go

  • Why the Raptors travel across the world to meet NBA prospects

    The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.

  • Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey auctions for record-breaking price

    Wayne Gretzky's final Oilers jersey was sold for a whopping US$1.452 million on Sunday, breaking the record for most expensive hockey jersey.

  • Canadian soccer players back training, but talks continue on new deal

    VANCOUVER — Canada's men's soccer team is back to training, but the players say there's still work to be done on reaching a new deal with the sport's national governing body. A friendly game against Panama was cancelled Sunday after the Canadian athletes refused to play, citing "unnecessarily prolonged" negotiations over a new contract. Training sessions on Friday and Saturday were also scrapped due to the contract dispute. The players met with senior leaders of Canada Soccer on Sunday night, an

  • Avalanche down Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 stranglehold on Western Conference final

    EDMONTON — Evan Bouchard's bullet shot on a power play with under eight minutes to go in regulation clanked off Avalanche goaltender Pavel Francouz's right post. Eleven seconds later, the Oilers defenceman was picking himself up off the ice, outmuscled by J.T. Compher at Edmonton's blue line after the Colorado centre exited the penalty box before sneaking an innocent-looking shot through Mike Smith's pads. The Oilers were close Saturday night — a lot closer than they've been all series. They're

  • Minus suspended Kane, relaxed Oilers facing elimination: 'No pressure on our end'

    EDMONTON — Zach Hyman was up big in a playoff series last spring. Fans of the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens know what happened next. Duncan Keith, meanwhile, and his Chicago Blackhawks were down 3-0 to the Vancouver Canucks back in 2011 before triumphing in a trio of must-wins to force Game 7. At the tail end of their first seasons with the Edmonton Oilers, both men know the climb their current team faces is a daunting one. The Colorado Avalanche have captured the first three games

  • Road Warriors draw on experience as Finals move to Boston

    BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Reports: Blue Jays calling up top prospect Gabriel Moreno

    The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.

  • Taylor Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., withdraws from RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Taylor Pendrith has withdrawn from the RBC Canadian Open. The product of Richmond Hill, Ont., had hoped to make his return to play at the national men's golf championship this week. Pendrith has been out since April 18 with a fractured rib. Doctors cleared Pendrith to begin hitting balls again last week. A spokesman says that Pendrith began by hitting light wedges and is slowly upgrading to heavier clubs, while checking in with doctors on a daily basis. Pendrith is hopeful to return to

  • Canada's men's team drops Volleyball Nations League opener to Germany

    The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,

  • Raising competition age for figure skaters not enough to combat abusive coaches, former skaters say

    By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Roy still 'emotional' over Remparts' ouster, will take time to decide future

    QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing

  • Oilers want him back, but future remains uncertain for Evander Kane

    Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.