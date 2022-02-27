‘Fiddler’ actor loves tradition of classic musical

The national tour of “Fiddler on the Roof,” which comes to Century II this week, isn’t Daniel Kushner’s first brush with the classic musical.

He had the lead role of Tevye, a milkman in Russia who sees the world changing around him, in a junior high production of “Fiddler.”

“It’s not the most appropriate show for middle school in my opinion,” he said from a tour stop in Omaha, “but I got a pretty good exposure to it.”

A Jewish New York City native, Kushner said he’s always respected “Fiddler.”

“It’s a show that’s very important to a lot of Jewish people,” he said. “My grandpa loves the show, he knows the music and sings it constantly. My parents know it, so I’ve kind of been exposed to it my whole life.”

Kushner plays Motel Kamzoil, a poor tailor who marries Tevye’s eldest daughter, bucking the tradition of arranged marriages during that time period.

“Fiddler on the Roof” debuted on Broadway in 1964 and is best known for its songs such as “If I Were a Rich Man,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker” and “Sunrise, Sunset.” It won Tony Awards for best musical, best score and best book in 1965, then launched into a successful movie musical in 1971.

It’s had five revivals since its Broadway debut, and the tour coming to the Broadway in Wichita series for three performances is based on the 2015 version, directed by Bartlett Sher. Kushner said one of Sher’s assistants directed and trained them for the touring performances.

“He really ties it to the present,” Kushner said of Sher’s concept. “I don’t want to give away how it’s done, but he reminds us the story of refugees leaving their home is as relevant today as it was in the 1900s.”

Kushner said it’s easy to see why “Fiddler” has had the kind of longevity that it’s had.

“The songs are very catchy and surprising for how simple they are. On the surface they capture a lot of emotions, but they do it in a simple way,” he said. “The story of tradition and cultural values that are changing is always relevant. As a culture, we’re always looking back 15 years and seeing where we were and where we are now and seeing a struggle between the two.

“It’s about how love and family and these really personal relationships really are what’s most important over anything else,” Kushner added.

A 23-year-old graduate of Brown University, Kushner is on his first national tour and enjoying the experience.

“It’s really cool to be able to bring a show to these different places where I wouldn’t be going otherwise,” he said of the tour, which began in October and continues through May. “It’s really special in that way.”

“FIDDLER ON THE ROOF” BY BROADWAY IN WICHITA

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, March 1-3

Where: Century II concert hall, 225 W. Douglas

Tickets: $46-$156, from wichitatix.com or 303-8100