A Fictional President

As the pandemic and the election season of 2020 unfolded, I kept thinking back to a book I read in March, Elisa Gabbert’s eerily timely and thoughtful “The Unreality of Memory.” In several of her essays, Gabbert examines how we experience and consume disaster — as an intimate experience, as a distant spectacle, as a narrative event. “When a tsunami rises over a city, or a plane flies into a skyscraper, we say it’s ‘just like a movie,’” she writes. “This suggests that disaster movies help us process disaster — it’s the only exposure most of us get, outside of news clips, to deadly spectacles. There’s no script or template for a novel disaster.”

Gabbert is referring to Chernobyl, a novel disaster that, Nobel Prize-winning journalist Svetlana Alexievich found, its survivors struggled to put into words; they simply lacked reference points for what they’d experienced. Fiction offers us tidy narratives and images that we can fit our traumas into.

I think of this passage because while it is true, Donald Trump’s presidency has so often made me feel the converse: the bewilderment of finding yourself actually living through something you only dreamed of encountering in a story. The 2016 election marked the certain intrusion of the stranger-than-fictional into sober reality, and suddenly fiction seemed both wan by comparison and a comically insufficient tool for processing what was taking place.

The past four years left us with a confused relationship to fiction. During this time, we read fewer novels, but we did read enormous amounts of lies presented as truth, or truth condemned as lies: the news, presidential tweets, Reddit posts, QAnon memes. Nonfiction flourished, though mostly of the variety engineered to sell hundreds of thousands of copies to gullible partisans and then vanish from the conversation. Dozens upon dozens of exposés, manifestos, memoirs and diagnoses of Trump were published during his term. This fall, Washington Post...

