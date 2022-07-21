Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market is projected to reach USD 155.15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9 %: Straits Research

Straits Research - Market Research Strategy | Strategy Consulting | Business Research | Business Consulting | Market Research

The global fiber-reinforced composites market size was worth USD 92,621 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 155,158 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030). Asia-Pacific will command the highest share of the fiber-reinforced composites market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

New York, United States, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiber-Reinforced Composites (FRCs) are synthetic materials created from a complex combination of fiber and resin. FRCs consist of reinforcement fiber, matrix, and an interphase region. The reinforcement fiber boosts the matrix's strength, improves the composites' quality, and reduces their weight. It is constituted chiefly of reinforcing fibers and matrix. The bulk of reinforcing fibers are glass, carbon, and aramid. The matrix binds the fiber reinforcement, imparts shape to the composite component, and determines the surface quality. Carbon, polymers, ceramics, and metals can all make up a composite matrix. The reinforcement fiber imparts strength to the matrix, while the matrix shields the fiber from external deterioration.

The two types of reinforcement fibers for FRCs are natural and synthetic fibers. Natural fibers include coir, palm, hemp, and luffa, whereas artificial fibers include carbon, glass, and aramid. Natural fibers are affordable and biodegradable, making them environmentally friendly. Synthetic fibers are stiffer. There are current efforts to make a hybrid material by combining two types of fibers with a matrix material. FRCs have replaced steel and aluminum in the automotive and aerospace industries to produce lightweight components. The construction, sporting goods, and electronics industries also utilize them.

Several factors are currently driving the global fiber-reinforced composites market, including growing demands from the aerospace industry, the use of composites in the production of lightweight automotive components, and the expansion of wind turbine blades to generate more energy onshore and offshore wind power plants. Composites made of carbon fiber and glass fiber are more expensive than standard materials like steel or wool. The high price results from the high cost of manufacturing fibers and the expense of constructing composites with sophisticated equipment. Fiber-reinforced composites are utilized in sporting goods, building, aircraft, automobiles, and wind energy due to their high strength and low weight.

Story continues





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fiber-reinforced-composites-market/request-sample





Growing Demand from Aerospace, Automotive, and Construction Industries Drive the Market for Fiber-Reinforced Composites

There is a growing demand for lightweight materials that can reduce fuel consumption, enhance range, and minimize CO2 emissions in the automotive and aircraft industries. Emission control has emerged as the primary impetus for developing highly advanced composite materials for use in the body sections of automobiles and structural components of aircraft. As a result, the demand for fiber-reinforced composites is increasing in the aerospace and automotive industries.

In addition, the automotive and aerospace sectors are going through a transition period, including the launch of electric automobiles and air taxis into the market. This shift toward greater mobility paves the way for the development of novel composite materials that have a high ratio of strength to weight, durability, and resilience to the effects of the weather. As a result, demand has been generated in the global fiber-reinforced composites market.

Moreover, fiber-reinforced composites are becoming increasingly popular in the building and construction industry due to their high strength-to-weight ratio and better durability. Fiber-reinforced composites have a long lifespan, are resistant to wear and strain over several years, and can be purchased as prefabricated panels that do not require maintenance. These panels are impervious to water and require little in the way of upkeep. In various civil construction applications, such as the rehabilitation of buildings, bridges, and pipelines, composites can be substituted for wood, metal, and even concrete. These applications include the use of composites. They offer several benefits that cannot be found in these more conventional materials.

Both fiber and resin make up a composite and can be altered to tailor the final product to the application for which it was designed. Composites are made up of both of these components. The expansion of the global fiber-reinforced composites market over the forecast period is driven by the product differentiation offered by these materials and the ease with which they can be applied.

Report Scope Report Metric Details Market Size USD 155.15 Billion by 2030 CAGR 5.9% (2020-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Fiber Type, Resin Type, End-Use Industry, and Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Avient Corporation,Hexcel Corporation,Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings,Plasan Carbon Composites,Rochling Group,SABIC,SGL Carbon,Solvay SA,Toray Industries Inc.,TPI Composites Inc. Key Market Opportunities Growing Wind Energy Market Key Market Drivers Increasing Demand from the Automotive and Aerospace Industries

Largescale Demand from Construction Sector

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/fiber-reinforced-composites-market





Regional Insights

Asia-Pacific will command the highest share of the fiber-reinforced composites market during the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%. Countries like China and Japan are significant contributors to the fiber-reinforced composites market in Asia-Pacific. China is the largest producer of automobiles globally; rising industrialization and disposable incomes have led to an increase in vehicle sales. The tremendous growth of the automobile market, on the other hand, has led to increased attention on the emissions produced by vehicles. Consequently, a prominent economist believes that the industry will place more emphasis on light-weighting, lowering fuel consumption, and inventing new energy vehicles (NEVs). It is estimated that this will create new growth opportunities for the market for fiber-reinforced composites.

Europe will hold a share of USD 39,435 million at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Due to the close working relationships between industry and research in Europe, the region is one of the most crucial for developing fiber-reinforced composites. Research and development of fiber-reinforced composites are necessary for the development of new goods and the automation and improvement of production processes. As a consequence of this, nations such as Germany play an essential part in this context. Germany is a powerhouse in the technological and manufacturing sectors, particularly in the automotive, aerospace, and electronics industries. In the wind energy market, offshore wind power is seen as a highly promising renewable energy source, and European governments are confident about decarbonizing their economy by 2050.





Key Highlights

The Global Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market was worth USD 92,621 million in 2021. It is expected to reach USD 155,158 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on fiber type , the global reinforced composites market is segmented into Carbon Fibers, Glass Fibers, Aramid Fibers, and Others. Glass Fibers are expected to acquire a massive share, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecasted period.

Based on resin type , the global reinforced composites market is segmented into Thermoset Composites and Thermoplastic Composites. Thermoset Composite is expected to acquire the largest market share, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use industry , the global reinforced composites market is segmented into Building & Construction, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Sporting goods, Wind Energy, and Others. Aerospace & Defense is expected to command the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2030.

Based on region, the global reinforced composites market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fiber-reinforced-composites-market/request-sample





Competitive Players

Avient Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings

Plasan Carbon Composites

Rochling Group

SABIC

SGL Carbon

Solvay SA

Toray Industries Inc.

TPI Composites Inc.





Global Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market: Segmentation

By Fiber Type

Carbon Fibers

Glass Fibers

Aramid Fibers

Others

By Resin Type

Thermoset Composites

Thermoplastic Composites

By End-Use Industry

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Sporting Goods

Wind Energy

Others

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Fiber-Reinforced Composites Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Fiber Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Carbon Fibers Market Size & Forecast Glass Fibers Market Size & Forecast Aramid Fibers Market Size & Forecast Resin Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Thermoset Composites Market Size & Forecast Thermoplastic Composites Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Fiber Type By Resin Type Canada By Fiber Type By Resin Type Mexico By Fiber Type By Resin Type Latin America By Fiber Type By Resin Type Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Fiber Type By Resin Type France By Fiber Type By Resin Type U.K. By Fiber Type By Resin Type Italy By Fiber Type By Resin Type Spain By Fiber Type By Resin Type Rest of Europe By Fiber Type By Resin Type Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Fiber Type By Resin Type China By Fiber Type By Resin Type Australia By Fiber Type By Resin Type India By Fiber Type By Resin Type South Korea By Fiber Type By Resin Type Rest of Asia-Pacific By Fiber Type By Resin Type Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Fiber Type By Resin Type South Africa By Fiber Type By Resin Type Kuwait By Fiber Type By Resin Type Rest of Middle East & Africa By Fiber Type By Resin Type Company Profile Avient Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Hexcel Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Plasan Carbon Composites Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fiber-reinforced-composites-market/toc





Market News

In 2022 , Avient Corporation announced the release of nine new reSoundä BIO thermoplastic elastomers formulated with bio-renewable content from plants.

In 2022 , Avient Corporation launched new bio-based polymer solutions for medical and pharmaceutical applications.

In 2022 , Hexcel Corporation launched HexPLy,â made from bio-derived resin content with natural fiber reinforcements.

In 2022, Hexcel Corporation and Archer Aviation entered a letter of intent covering a proposed relationship for high-performance carbon fiber material supply.

News Media

World’s 7 Largest Chemical Companies

Changing Bulk Chemicals Market Scenario: A Future Perspective

North American Market to Hold Substantial Share in the Polypropylene Market

Adoption of Bioplastics and Biopolymers Thrive Towards Sustainability Goals





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Nonwoven Fabrics Market : Information by Material (Polyester, Polyethylene, Rayon), Technology (Spun-Bond, Wet-Laid), Application (Hygiene, Medical), and Regions—Forecast till 2029

Aramid Fiber Market : Information by Type (Para-Aramid, Meta-Aramid), Applications (Security, Frictional Materials, Optical Fiber, Aerospace) and Regional Outlook - Forecast Till 2026

Basalt Fiber Market : Information by Product Type, Form (Continuous Basalt Fiber), Usage Type (Construction and Infrastructure), End-Use Industry (Wind Energy), and Region — Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

StraitsResearch is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.

For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter



