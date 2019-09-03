FIBA World Cup Day 4: Team USA squeaks by Turkey in OT, Brazil upsets Greece
There was plenty of action in today’s matchups over in China. Team USA had to put up a fight and barely beat Turkey 93-92. Kemba Walker scored 14 points including a pair of huge baskets in overtime. Khris Middleton dropped a team-high 15 points, including two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in OT to secure the victory. Jayson Tatum went down with an injury during the last possession of the game and had to be escorted to the locker room. Tatum was later diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.
Brazil stayed undefeated in pool play, knocking off a strong Greece team led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Greece’s Kostas Sloukas had a chance to tie the game after being fouled while shooting a 3, but missed his final free throw.
Tuesday’s scores:
Group E
USA 93, Turkey 92 (OT)
Czech Republic 89, Japan 76
Group F
Brazil 79, Greece 78
New Zealand 93, Montenegro 83
Group G
Dominican Republic 70, Germany 68
France 103, Jordan 64
Group H
Australia 81, Senegal 68
Lithuania 92, Canada 69
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown (USA): 1 point, 1 rebound
Marcus Smart (USA): 5 points, 0 rebounds, 1 assist
Jayson Tatum (USA: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists
Kemba Walker (USA): 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists
Brooklyn Nets
Joe Harris (USA): 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Charlotte Hornets
Nicolas Batum (France): Did not play - Coach decision
Chicago Bulls
Cristiano Felicio (Brazil): 2 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist
Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic): 15 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals
Cleveland Cavaliers
Matthew Dellavedova (Australia): 6 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists
Cedi Osman (Turkey): 15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 assists
Dallas Mavericks
Maxi Kleber (Germany): 0 points, 1 rebounds, 2 blocks
Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner (USA): 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block
Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania): 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists
Memphis Grizzlies
Bruno Caboclo (Brazil): 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 blocks, 2 assists
Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania): 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist
Yuta Watanabe (Japan): 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 blocks,1 assist
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 blocks
Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey): 23 points, 14 rebounds, 1 blocks, 1 assist
Brook Lopez (USA): 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
Khris Middleton (USA): 15 points, 2 rebounds
New York Knicks
Frank Ntilikina (France): 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 blocks, 1 assist
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder (Germany): 20 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists
Orlando Magic
Khem Birch (Canada): 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist
Evan Fournier (France): 13 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists
Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro): 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block
Philadelphia 76ers
Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey): 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals
Phoenix Suns
Aron Baynes (Australia): 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 blocks, 3 assists.
Sacramento Kings
Harrison Barnes (USA): 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist
San Antonio Spurs
Patty Mills (Australia): 22 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist
Derrick White (USA): 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists
Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert (France): 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist
Joe Ingles (Australia): 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 9 assists
Donovan Mitchell (USA): 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 blocks, 4 assists
Washington Wizards
Rui Hachimura (Japan): 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists