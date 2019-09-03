FIBA World Cup Day 4: Team USA squeaks by Turkey in OT, Brazil upsets Greece

(Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

There was plenty of action in today’s matchups over in China. Team USA had to put up a fight and barely beat Turkey 93-92. Kemba Walker scored 14 points including a pair of huge baskets in overtime. Khris Middleton dropped a team-high 15 points, including two free throws with 2.1 seconds left in OT to secure the victory. Jayson Tatum went down with an injury during the last possession of the game and had to be escorted to the locker room. Tatum was later diagnosed with a sprained left ankle and will be re-evaluated tomorrow.

Brazil stayed undefeated in pool play, knocking off a strong Greece team led by NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. Greece’s Kostas Sloukas had a chance to tie the game after being fouled while shooting a 3, but missed his final free throw.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Tuesday’s scores:

Group E

USA 93, Turkey 92 (OT)

Czech Republic 89, Japan 76

Group F

Brazil 79, Greece 78

New Zealand 93, Montenegro 83

Group G

Dominican Republic 70, Germany 68

France 103, Jordan 64

Group H

Australia 81, Senegal 68

Lithuania 92, Canada 69

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (USA): 1 point, 1 rebound

Marcus Smart (USA): 5 points, 0 rebounds, 1 assist

Jayson Tatum (USA: 11 points, 11 rebounds, 2 blocks, 3 assists

Kemba Walker (USA): 14 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris (USA): 11 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Charlotte Hornets

Nicolas Batum (France): Did not play - Coach decision

Chicago Bulls

Cristiano Felicio (Brazil): 2 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist

Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic): 15 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals

Cleveland Cavaliers

Matthew Dellavedova (Australia): 6 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists

Cedi Osman (Turkey): 15 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, 4 assists

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber (Germany): 0 points, 1 rebounds, 2 blocks

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner (USA): 11 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block

Story continues

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania): 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

Memphis Grizzlies

Bruno Caboclo (Brazil): 8 points, 10 rebounds, 1 blocks, 2 assists

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania): 13 points, 8 rebounds, 1 assist

Yuta Watanabe (Japan): 15 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 13 points, 4 rebounds, 1 blocks,1 assist

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 0 points, 0 rebounds, 0 blocks

Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey): 23 points, 14 rebounds, 1 blocks, 1 assist

Brook Lopez (USA): 4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

Khris Middleton (USA): 15 points, 2 rebounds

New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina (France): 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 blocks, 1 assist

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Schroder (Germany): 20 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists

Orlando Magic

Khem Birch (Canada): 12 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist

Evan Fournier (France): 13 points, 1 rebound, 3 assists

Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro): 15 points, 9 rebounds, 1 block

Philadelphia 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey): 16 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals

Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes (Australia): 12 points, 3 rebounds, 1 blocks, 3 assists.

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes (USA): 10 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist

San Antonio Spurs

Patty Mills (Australia): 22 points, 1 rebounds, 1 assist

Derrick White (USA): 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists

Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert (France): 16 points, 13 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 assist

Joe Ingles (Australia): 17 points, 10 rebounds, 2 blocks, 9 assists

Donovan Mitchell (USA): 9 points, 4 rebounds, 1 blocks, 4 assists

Washington Wizards

Rui Hachimura (Japan): 21 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists