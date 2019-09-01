FIBA World Cup Day 2: Donovan Mitchell leads USA to win in opener

SHANGHAI, CHINA - Donovan Mitchell led Team USA past the Czech Republic. (Photo by Yifan Ding/Getty Images)

Team USA opened World Cup play with a decisive 88-67 win over the Czech Republic. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 16 points for the Americans. Harrison Barnes added 14 points, while Kemba Walker finished with 13. Team USA next plays on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET against Turkey.

Sunday’s scores:

Group E

USA 88, Czech Republic 67

Turkey 86, Japan 67

Group F

Greece 85, Montenegro 60

Brazil 102, New Zealand 94

Group G

Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76

France 78, Germany 74

Group H

Lithuania 101, Senegal 47

Australia 108, Canada 92

How NBA players fared on Sunday:

Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown (USA): 2 points, 3 rebounds

Marcus Smart (USA): 4 points, 4 rebounds

Jayson Tatum (USA: 10 points, 4 rebounds

Kemba Walker (USA): 13 points, 4 assists

Brooklyn Nets

Joe Harris (USA): 9 points, 4 rebounds

Charlotte Hornets

Nicolas Batum (France): 2 points, 5 rebounds

Chicago Bulls

Cristiano Felicio (Brazil): 7 points, 13 rebounds

Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic): 17 points, 5 assists

Cleveland Cavaliers

Matthew Dellavedova (Australia): 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists

Cedi Osman (Turkey): 12 points

Dallas Mavericks

Maxi Kleber (Germany): 6 points

Indiana Pacers

Myles Turner (USA): 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks

Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania): 13 points, 7 rebounds

Memphis Grizzlies

Bruno Caboclo (Brazil): 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks

Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania): 13 points, 11 rebounds

Yuta Watanabe (Japan): 11 points, 5 rebounds

Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 10 points, 8 rebounds

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 8 points

Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey): 19 points, 10 rebounds

Brook Lopez (USA): 2 points

Khris Middleton (USA): 8 points, 4 rebounds

New York Knicks

Frank Ntilikina (France): 8 points

Oklahoma City Thunder

Dennis Schroder (Germany): 23 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals

Orlando Magic

Khem Birch (Canada): 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks

Evan Fournier (France): 26 points, 10 rebounds

Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro): 12 points

Philadelphia 76ers

Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey): 10 points

Phoenix Suns

Aron Baynes (Australia): 10 points, 4 rebounds

Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes (USA): 14 points

Cory Joseph (Canada): 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists

San Antonio Spurs

Patty Mills (Australia): 15 points, 6 assists

Derrick White (USA): 6 points, 3 assists

Utah Jazz

Rudy Gobert (France): 9 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks

Joe Ingles (Australia): 13 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists

Donovan Mitchell (USA): 16 points