FIBA World Cup Day 2: Donovan Mitchell leads USA to win in opener
Team USA opened World Cup play with a decisive 88-67 win over the Czech Republic. Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 16 points for the Americans. Harrison Barnes added 14 points, while Kemba Walker finished with 13. Team USA next plays on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. ET against Turkey.
Sunday’s scores:
Group E
USA 88, Czech Republic 67
Turkey 86, Japan 67
Group F
Greece 85, Montenegro 60
Brazil 102, New Zealand 94
Group G
Dominican Republic 80, Jordan 76
France 78, Germany 74
Group H
Lithuania 101, Senegal 47
Australia 108, Canada 92
How NBA players fared on Sunday:
Boston Celtics
Jaylen Brown (USA): 2 points, 3 rebounds
Marcus Smart (USA): 4 points, 4 rebounds
Jayson Tatum (USA: 10 points, 4 rebounds
Kemba Walker (USA): 13 points, 4 assists
Brooklyn Nets
Joe Harris (USA): 9 points, 4 rebounds
Charlotte Hornets
Nicolas Batum (France): 2 points, 5 rebounds
Chicago Bulls
Cristiano Felicio (Brazil): 7 points, 13 rebounds
Tomas Satoransky (Czech Republic): 17 points, 5 assists
Cleveland Cavaliers
Matthew Dellavedova (Australia): 24 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists
Cedi Osman (Turkey): 12 points
Dallas Mavericks
Maxi Kleber (Germany): 6 points
Indiana Pacers
Myles Turner (USA): 4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 blocks
Domantas Sabonis (Lithuania): 13 points, 7 rebounds
Memphis Grizzlies
Bruno Caboclo (Brazil): 9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks
Jonas Valanciunas (Lithuania): 13 points, 11 rebounds
Yuta Watanabe (Japan): 11 points, 5 rebounds
Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 10 points, 8 rebounds
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Greece): 8 points
Ersan Ilyasova (Turkey): 19 points, 10 rebounds
Brook Lopez (USA): 2 points
Khris Middleton (USA): 8 points, 4 rebounds
New York Knicks
Frank Ntilikina (France): 8 points
Oklahoma City Thunder
Dennis Schroder (Germany): 23 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 3 steals
Orlando Magic
Khem Birch (Canada): 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 blocks
Evan Fournier (France): 26 points, 10 rebounds
Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro): 12 points
Philadelphia 76ers
Furkan Korkmaz (Turkey): 10 points
Phoenix Suns
Aron Baynes (Australia): 10 points, 4 rebounds
Sacramento Kings
Harrison Barnes (USA): 14 points
Cory Joseph (Canada): 16 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists
San Antonio Spurs
Patty Mills (Australia): 15 points, 6 assists
Derrick White (USA): 6 points, 3 assists
Utah Jazz
Rudy Gobert (France): 9 points, 9 rebounds, 5 blocks
Joe Ingles (Australia): 13 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists
Donovan Mitchell (USA): 16 points