FIBA World Cup 2019: Poland downs host China; Serbia storms into second round

Poland advanced into the second round of the FIBA World Cup after securing a 79-76 overtime victory over tournament hosts China.

Yi Jianlian missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds in Beijing, and China's hopes now hang in the balance as it heads into its final group game against Venezuela, which beat Ivory Coast, 87-71.

Serbia amassed a huge haul of 126 points as it demolished the Philippines in Foshan, where Italy had beaten Angola, 92-61, earlier onMonday.

In Group B there were wins for Argentina and Russia, while Tunisia overcame Iran and Spain got the better of Puerto Rico.

HOSTS DOWNED IN BEIJING THRILLER

Poland clinched its progression from Group A with a dramatic triumph over China.

Mateusz Ponitka became the first player to score 10 or more free throws in the World Cup as he and AJ Slaughter led the way for Poland, who were a point behind with 4.2 seconds remaining.

Ponitka made no mistake with one of the free throws, and after Damian Kulig nudged Poland ahead in overtime, the Zenit man converted another point, which ultimately proved decisive when Yi squandered a three-pointer at the death.

In Group A's other match, Heissler Guillent put in an inspired performance to lead Venezuela to victory over Ivory Coast.

SERBIA STORMS INTO ROUND TWO

Seven players got into double figures as Serbia moved into the second round with a demolition of the Philippines.

Nemanja Bjelica missed Serbia's opener against Angola, but came off the bench to steal the show, scoring all seven of his field-goal attempts.

Bjelica sunk a hat-trick of three-pointers as he finished off with a game-high 20 points in 16 minutes.

Serbia will be joined in round two by Group D rivals Italy — who it faces next — after Italy's 92-61 victory over Angola.

ARGENTINA REACHES MILESTONE VICTORY

Another side into the next round is Argentina after it claimed a 94-81 win over Nigeria.

Nigeria clawed itself back into contention with a late rally, but an early charge from Argentina proved enough to secure their second win in Group B, and a 60th overall in the World Cup.

Luis Scola was key to the victory with 23 points and 10 rebounds, and he is now the second all-time highest scorer in World Cup history with 611 points.

Russia, meanwhile, was an 87-73 winner over South Korea.