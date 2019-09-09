FIBA World Cup 2019: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Greece ousted despite win
NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo fouled out as Greece was eliminated from the FIBA World Cup despite an 84-77 win Monday over Czech Republic.
Greece needed a 12-point margin of victory to keep alive its hopes of progressing to the quarterfinals, but its star was unable to lead the way.
The Czechs led at halftime and, despite a strong third quarter from Greece, its hopes were dashed in the final reckoning as Antetokounmpo fouled out of the game after being hit with a contentious charge.
The Bucks star had consecutive double-doubles in his past two games, including against the United States, but he was not as impressive Monday.
Antetokounmpo, who fouled out with 5 1/2 minutes remaining, finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.
It was a bitter pill to swallow for the 24-year-old and his team, who were 65-53 up when he came back into the game in the fourth quarter.
Meanwhile, Czech Republic needed the United States to beat Brazil to ensure it makes the knockout phase, which the Americans did.
MORE: FIBA World Cup 2019: Team USA holds off Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo to advance
.@HellenicBF win, but not by enough, as @ceskybasketbal will stay ahead of them in-case of a 3-way tie!
The Czechs now need a @usabasketball victory over @basquetebrasil and they are in the Quarter-Finals.
Meanwhile, Czech Republic needed the United States to beat Brazil to ensure it makes the knockout phase, which the Americans did.
MORE: FIBA World Cup 2019: Team USA holds off Greece, Giannis Antetokounmpo to advance
pic.twitter.com/j832mOZoMF— Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) September 9, 2019