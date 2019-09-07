FIBA World Cup 2019: Full schedule, scores, TV channels, live stream for every USA basketball game

Team USA is eyeing a FIBA World Cup three-peat in China, but there will be strong challengers standing in the way of another gold medal.

The Americans finished with a 3-0 record in Group E play, defeating the Czech Republic, Turkey and Japan. Team USA nearly lost to Turkey — it trailed by two points with 12.3 seconds left before tying the game in regulation and prevailing in overtime — but head coach Gregg Popovich felt that close call will ultimately help the young squad as it advances to the next round.

"For us, every preliminary game that we have played and before we got here was helpful to us," Popovich said. "It’s a team that hasn’t been together, ever. So, every game we learn something new about our group and what we have to do and how we have to play. We already know how good the other teams are, so our respect is there for that, and that goes without saying. But, we still have to use every game kind of like a practice in a sense to try to get better in so many ways."

There is also a looming matchup with Serbia and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, though it would be unwise to look that far ahead. The Americans learned that lesson from the Turkey game.

Here's a breakdown of Team USA's FIBA World Cup run so far as well as the daily tournament schedule.

FIBA World Cup 2019 schedule, scores for USA basketball

Matchup

Date

Time

Final score

USA vs. Czech Republic

Sept. 1

8:30 a.m. ET

USA 88, Czech Republic 67

USA vs. Turkey

Sept. 3

8:30 a.m. ET

USA 93, Turkey 92 (OT)

USA vs. Japan

Sept. 5

8:30 a.m. ET

USA 98, Japan 45

USA vs. Greece

Sept. 7

8:30 a.m. ET

USA 69, Greece 53

USA vs. Brazil

Sept. 9

8:30 a.m. ET

TBD

How to live stream FIBA World Cup games in the United States

You can stream FIBA World Cup games exclusively on ESPN+. More information about the sign-up process can be found here.

Team USA roster for FIBA World Cup

Player

Position

NBA Team

Harrison Barnes

Forward

Sacramento Kings

Jaylen Brown

Forward

Boston Celtics

Joe Harris

Guard

Brooklyn Nets

Brook Lopez

Center

Milwaukee Bucks

Khris Middleton

Guard/Forward

Milwaukee Bucks

Donovan Mitchell

Guard

Utah Jazz

Mason Plumlee

Center

Denver Nuggets

Marcus Smart

Guard

Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum

Forward

Boston Celtics

Myles Turner

Center

Indiana Pacers

Kemba Walker

Guard

Boston Celtics

Derrick White

Guard

San Antonio Spurs

2019 FIBA World Cup schedule

Friday, Sept. 6

Matchup

Time

Angola vs. Iran

4 a.m. ET

Nigeria vs. Ivory Coast

4 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Russia

4 a.m. ET

Serbia vs. Puerto Rico

4:30 a.m. ET

Argentina vs. Venezuela

8 a.m. ET

China vs. Korea

8 a.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Philippines

8 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Italy

8:30 a.m. ET

Saturday, Sept. 7

Matchup

Time

New Zealand vs. Japan

3:30 a.m. ET

Australia vs. Dominican Republic

4 a.m. ET

Canada vs. Jordan

4 a.m. ET

Brazil vs. Czech Republic

4:30 a.m ET

Turkey vs. Montenegro

7:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Lithuania

8 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Senegal

8 a.m. ET

USA vs. Greece

8:30 a.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 8

Matchup

Time

Venezuela vs. Russia

4 a.m ET

Ivory Coast vs. Korea

4 a.m. ET

Tunisia vs. Angola

4 a.m. ET

Puerto Rico vs. Italy

4:30 a.m. ET

Poland vs. Argentina

8 a.m. ET

China vs. Nigeria

8 a.m. ET

Iran vs. Philippines

8 a.m. ET

Spain vs. Serbia

8:30 a.m. ET

Monday, Sept. 9

Matchup

Time

Japan vs. Montenegro

3:30 a.m. ET

Dominican Republic vs. Lithuania

4 a.m. ET

Jordan vs. Senegal

4 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Greece

4:30 a.m. ET

Turkey vs. New Zealand

7:30 a.m. ET

France vs. Australia

8 a.m. ET

Germany vs. Canada

8 a.m. ET

USA vs. Brazil

8:30 a.m. ET

— Quarterfinals: Sept. 10-11

— Classification round: Sept. 12

— Semifinals: Sept. 13

— Classification round: Sept. 14

— Final: Sept. 15

