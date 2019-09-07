FIBA World Cup 2019: Full schedule, scores, TV channels, live stream for every USA basketball game
Team USA is eyeing a FIBA World Cup three-peat in China, but there will be strong challengers standing in the way of another gold medal.
The Americans finished with a 3-0 record in Group E play, defeating the Czech Republic, Turkey and Japan. Team USA nearly lost to Turkey — it trailed by two points with 12.3 seconds left before tying the game in regulation and prevailing in overtime — but head coach Gregg Popovich felt that close call will ultimately help the young squad as it advances to the next round.
"For us, every preliminary game that we have played and before we got here was helpful to us," Popovich said. "It’s a team that hasn’t been together, ever. So, every game we learn something new about our group and what we have to do and how we have to play. We already know how good the other teams are, so our respect is there for that, and that goes without saying. But, we still have to use every game kind of like a practice in a sense to try to get better in so many ways."
There is also a looming matchup with Serbia and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic, though it would be unwise to look that far ahead. The Americans learned that lesson from the Turkey game.
Here's a breakdown of Team USA's FIBA World Cup run so far as well as the daily tournament schedule.
FIBA World Cup 2019 schedule, scores for USA basketball
Matchup
Date
Time
Final score
USA vs. Czech Republic
Sept. 1
8:30 a.m. ET
USA 88, Czech Republic 67
USA vs. Turkey
Sept. 3
8:30 a.m. ET
USA 93, Turkey 92 (OT)
USA vs. Japan
Sept. 5
8:30 a.m. ET
USA 98, Japan 45
USA vs. Greece
Sept. 7
8:30 a.m. ET
USA 69, Greece 53
USA vs. Brazil
Sept. 9
8:30 a.m. ET
TBD
How to live stream FIBA World Cup games in the United States
You can stream FIBA World Cup games exclusively on ESPN+. More information about the sign-up process can be found here.
Team USA roster for FIBA World Cup
Player
Position
NBA Team
Harrison Barnes
Forward
Sacramento Kings
Jaylen Brown
Forward
Boston Celtics
Joe Harris
Guard
Brooklyn Nets
Brook Lopez
Center
Milwaukee Bucks
Khris Middleton
Guard/Forward
Milwaukee Bucks
Donovan Mitchell
Guard
Utah Jazz
Mason Plumlee
Center
Denver Nuggets
Marcus Smart
Guard
Boston Celtics
Jayson Tatum
Forward
Boston Celtics
Myles Turner
Center
Indiana Pacers
Kemba Walker
Guard
Boston Celtics
Derrick White
Guard
San Antonio Spurs
2019 FIBA World Cup schedule
Friday, Sept. 6
Matchup
Time
Angola vs. Iran
4 a.m. ET
Nigeria vs. Ivory Coast
4 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Russia
4 a.m. ET
Serbia vs. Puerto Rico
4:30 a.m. ET
Argentina vs. Venezuela
8 a.m. ET
China vs. Korea
8 a.m. ET
Tunisia vs. Philippines
8 a.m. ET
Spain vs. Italy
8:30 a.m. ET
Saturday, Sept. 7
Matchup
Time
New Zealand vs. Japan
3:30 a.m. ET
Australia vs. Dominican Republic
4 a.m. ET
Canada vs. Jordan
4 a.m. ET
Brazil vs. Czech Republic
4:30 a.m ET
Turkey vs. Montenegro
7:30 a.m. ET
France vs. Lithuania
8 a.m. ET
Germany vs. Senegal
8 a.m. ET
USA vs. Greece
8:30 a.m. ET
Sunday, Sept. 8
Matchup
Time
Venezuela vs. Russia
4 a.m ET
Ivory Coast vs. Korea
4 a.m. ET
Tunisia vs. Angola
4 a.m. ET
Puerto Rico vs. Italy
4:30 a.m. ET
Poland vs. Argentina
8 a.m. ET
China vs. Nigeria
8 a.m. ET
Iran vs. Philippines
8 a.m. ET
Spain vs. Serbia
8:30 a.m. ET
Monday, Sept. 9
Matchup
Time
Japan vs. Montenegro
3:30 a.m. ET
Dominican Republic vs. Lithuania
4 a.m. ET
Jordan vs. Senegal
4 a.m. ET
Czech Republic vs. Greece
4:30 a.m. ET
Turkey vs. New Zealand
7:30 a.m. ET
France vs. Australia
8 a.m. ET
Germany vs. Canada
8 a.m. ET
USA vs. Brazil
8:30 a.m. ET
— Quarterfinals: Sept. 10-11
— Classification round: Sept. 12
— Semifinals: Sept. 13
— Classification round: Sept. 14
— Final: Sept. 15