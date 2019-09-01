FIBA World Cup 2019: Donovan Mitchell leads Team USA to win over Czech Republic

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell paced the offense as Team USA kicked off FIBA World Cup play Sunday with an 88-67 win over the Czech Republic.

Mitchell scored 16 points to lead the U.S., while Kings forward Harrison Barnes added 14. Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker got the team off to a fast start, combining for 20 points in the first half. Walker finished with 13 points and Tatum scored 10.

Myles Turner also had seven rebounds and two blocked shots for the U.S., which forced 15 turnovers.

Mitchell kept his dominating momentum down to the final minutes of the game.

For the Czechs, who played their first World Cup game since 1982, Bulls guard Tomas Satoransky led the team with 17 points.

The victory marks the 18th consecutive 1-0 start for Team USA.

Team USA will play Turkey on Tuesday in Shanghai in a rematch of the 2010 World Championship Game. The Czech Republic will face Japan on Tuesday.