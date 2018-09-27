Did the fiancée of a White Sox pitcher take their breakup public before his first MLB start?

White Sox pitcher Jace Fry started his first MLB game and his fiancée appeared to break up with him on social media, all in the same day. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

Wednesday night was a big night for Chicago White Sox reliever Jace Fry, and for his fiancée Kelsi Blalock.

Fry, a 25-year-old lefty reliever, was making his first ever start in the majors. It was at the start of a bullpen game, and Fry has been a White Sox reliever for two seasons, but it’s still a big first for any pitcher. And just a few minutes before Fry was going to take the mound, Blalock posted a tweet — but it wasn’t the congratulatory tweet most people expected.

Kelsi Blalock posted an angry tweet just minutes before her fiancée Jace Fry was supposed to take the field for his first MLB start. (Twitter)

Everything seems fine until you get to the poop emoji. Because that is not a congratulatory tweet. That is a tweet that appears to announce a break up.

Blalock included several screenshots of Instagram posts in her tweet. The photos are of Blalock and Fry looking happy together and having fun, or of Fry on his own. But the captions appear to have been edited by Blalock before she took the screenshots. Otherwise, they don’t quite make sense. Here’s one of the Instagram posts Blalock included in her tweet.

Kelsi Blalock doesn’t seem to like her fiancée, White Sox pitcher Jace Fry, very much anymore. (Instagram)

The caption reads: “26th birthday at the ballpark: wasting another year of my life on a sociopath.” It was originally posted in June 2017, but the caption is more recent, since the comments are mostly wishing her a happy birthday and complimenting her on her A-plus pantsuit game. If she’d called her fiancée a “sociopath” back then, the comments would probably have mentioned that.

Here’s another Instagram post Blalock included in her tweet.

Kelsi Blalock apparently edited the caption of this Instagram post of her (ex) fiancée Jace Fry and included a screenshot in her breakup tweet. (Instagram)

The caption has definitely been updated, because “Adorable!” isn’t really an appropriate comment when someone posts a photo with a caption that implies someone’s been cheating.

Blalock included two more photos from Instagram with edited captions, both with essentially accuse Fry of cheating on her. (Both have been scrubbed from Instagram.) That’s probably not what Fry expected to see when he finished his outing, in which he pitched one inning and was credited for the loss after allowing two hits and a homer in Chicago’s 10-2 defeat against Cleveland.

Blalock posted an explanation shortly after her initial tweet.





She seems to be taking everything in stride, though. Their wedding website is still active, and she’s enjoying looking through the RSVPs people have posted since she seemingly announced her break-up.

New fun game of who will RSVP on my wedding website under the most clever name. At least something good has come from my hell hath no fury moment. — Kelsi Blalock (@K_blalock2) September 27, 2018





