Fiancee: Aaron Hernandez thought he was going to be freed

Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, center, the fiancee of former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez, is comforted as she reacts to Hernandez's double murder acquittal at Suffolk Superior Court Friday, April 14, 2017, in Boston. Hernandez stood trial for the July 2012 killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado, who he encountered in a Boston nightclub. The former NFL player is already serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of semi-professional football player Odin Lloyd. (AP Photo/Stephan Savoia, Pool)

BOSTON (AP) -- Former NFL player Aaron Hernandez sounded as if he thought he would soon be freed in his last conversation with his fiancee before he killed himself.

Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez says in an interview on ''Dr. Phil'' scheduled to air next week that he said ''Daddy's going to be home ... I can't wait to hold you and love you'' in a telephone conversation hours before he was found hanged in his prison cell on April 19.

He had been acquitted in a double murder trial days before, but was still serving a life sentence in another murder case.

The show's host, Dr. Phillip McGraw told NBC's ''Today'' show on Friday that Jenkins-Hernandez does not believe the former New England Patriots player killed himself, despite the evidence.

McGraw also said Jenkins-Hernandez is not expecting any financial benefit from the death.