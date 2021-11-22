Fiance of murdered journalist calls on Justin Bieber to cancel his upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia

Singer Justin Bieber performs at XS Nightclub as part of a three day experience, "Justin Bieber & Friends, The Vegas Weekender" By Pollen Presents at Wynn Las Vegas on October 09, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Wynn Las Vegas

Jamal Khashoggi was killed after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in October 2018.

A US investigation explicitly implicated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing.

Khashoggi's fiance is calling on Justin Bieber to cancel his performance in Saudi Arabia.

In a Washington Post op-ed, the fiance of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi called on artist Justin Bieber to cancel his upcoming concert in Saudi Arabia.

"This is a unique opportunity to send a powerful message to the world that your name and talent will not be used to restore the reputation of a regime that kills its critics," Hatice Cengiz wrote.

Bieber is slated to perform at the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2021 on December 5, Billboard reported.

Khashoggi walked into the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018, but he didn't walk out, Insider's Evan Ratliff previously reported. Saudi government agents murdered him when he went to pick up documents needed to get married, Insider reported.

In February 2021, President Joe Biden's administration released declassified documents that explicitly implicated Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Khashoggi's killing, Insider reported.

In her letter, Cengiz told Bieber that his invitation came directly from the Crown Prince.

"Nothing of significance happens in Saudi Arabia without his consent, and certainly not an event as important and flashy as this. Your face is even featured on the event's website with his — the executioner of my fiance, Jamal," she wrote.

Cengiz told Bieber that he should speak out and condemn MBS for Khashoggi's murder. "Your voice will be heard by millions," she said.

She added: "If you refuse to be a pawn of MBS, your message will be loud and clear: I do not perform for dictators. I choose justice and freedom over money."

Insider has reached out to Bieber's manager Scooter Braun for comment.

