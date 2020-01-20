FIA tweaks WRC calendar, won't replace Rally Chile

FIA tweaks calendar, won't replace Rally Chile

The FIA has confirmed changes to the World Rally Championship calendar following the loss of Rally Chile due to social unrest in the country.

The governing body's World Motor Sport Council approved Chile's request to withdraw from the 2020 WRC calendar.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

While there had been speculation of a 14th round being drafted in, WMSC confirmed on Monday there will be no replacement for the Concepcion-based event, which was lost due to ongoing unrest in the country.

The one change affected by the loss of Chile is a shift in the date for the WRC's other South American counter, Rally Argentina.

The Villa Carlos Paz event now moves forward by one week to start on April 23.

That decision offers the series an extra week to ease the logistics of shipping the service park infrastructure from Argentina to Africa for the next longhaul event, July's Safari Rally in Kenya.

WMSC also confirmed Chile would be replaced by Wales Rally GB in the Junior WRC calendar.

The British-based event will remain the double-point scoring finale to the WRC's series single make series.

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus