FIA investigate second pit-lane incident after Lando Norris near-miss

The view from Lando Norris's on-board camera as he entered the pit lane

The FIA, Formula One’s governing body, says it has launched an investigation into a second pit-lane incident in as many weeks after footage emerged of another near-miss during Sunday’s Miami Grand Prix.

Onboard cameras from Lando Norris’s McLaren, as shown on the below video from footage originally broadcast by F1 TV, show a man walking across the pit-lane entrance just as Norris arrives for a pit-stop.

The Briton did not need to swerve to avoid the man, but the outcome might have been different had he arrived a second earlier.

De FIA had nieuwe regels ingesteld nadat Ocon vorige week bijna een hoop mensen omver reed in de pitlane in de laatste ronde. Lando Norris vandaag 🤷‍♂️: pic.twitter.com/korF46P4qE — Rob van Gameren (@VanGamerenF1) May 7, 2023

The incident comes just a week after stewards at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix ordered the FIA to review its parc fermé procedures after a group of "permitted media and other personnel” were allowed into the pit-lane before the race had finished.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was called into the pits on the final lap of that race, forcing some of those gathered to jump out of the way.

Ocon, who said he had been "arriving at 300kph" prior to entering the pit-lane, described the situation as “crazy" and said F1 had been lucky to avoid a “big disaster”.

"I had to brake, I had to avoid and it was pretty scary,” said the Frenchman. “Luckily it was all good. I had no idea that they were there. I've never seen that before."

Stewards later described the Ocon incident as “regrettable" and said it had ordered the FIA “to take immediate steps to reconsider [parc fermé] procedures and protocols with the relevant stakeholders to ensure that this situation does not occur again."

Esteban Ocon of France and BWT Alpine F1 Team smiles during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome on May 6, 2023 in Miami, United States - Getty Images/Qian Jun

A stewards' note read: "We noted that it was not unusual for the representatives to allow such persons into the pit lane just before the end of the race, in the usual course of preparation for parc fermé and the podium ceremony.

Story continues

"However, in this case, there was one driver that had to pit in the last lap and this created a very dangerous situation for those that were in the pit lane at the time. We considered that it was fortunate that there were no serious consequences on account of what happened today.”

Following the latest incident with Norris in Miami, a spokesperson told the Telegraph that the FIA was aware of the incident and “looking into it with the local organisers”.

The spokesperson stressed the incident was not related to parc fermé therefore not part of any updates to the post-race procedure.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.