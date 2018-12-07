FIA chief Todt discusses Russian motorsport with President Putin

Formula 1 has raced in Russia since 2014, with Putin regularly attending the event and handing out the winner’s trophy.

“With you here, we can mark the development of car racing in Russia,” Putin told Todt. “We are conducting not only F1 races but we are also constructing a race centre in St Petersburg. We would like you to give your assessment and recommendations.”

After their discussion, Todt gave Putin a crash helmet with his name on it, which featured the signatures of legendary racing stars – including Michael Schumacher and Nico Rosberg.

Important meeting with the President of Russia 🇷🇺 Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E in Saint Petersburg. Grateful to the Russian Federation for its contribution to the @UN #RoadSafety Trust Fund#AGAFIA2018 pic.twitter.com/HjlWtSqwRq — Jean Todt (@JeanTodt) December 7, 2018

Meeting with President of the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) Jean Todt: development of motor sport in Russia pic.twitter.com/DgbNr3ZJId — President of Russia (@KremlinRussia_E) December 7, 2018





