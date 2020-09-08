FHP responds to shots fired from car in South Miami-Dade, witnesses say

At least one person was arrested in South Miami-Dade County Monday night in what witnesses say were shots fired from a moving vehicle.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers surrounded two cars on Southwest 112th Avenue in Princeton, and two FHP cars were parked with their lights flashing around 7 p.m. on the corner of Southwest 108 Place and 236th Street in the Spicewood subdivision.

Neighbors say troopers told them the driver of the Dodge had fired several shots at at least one other vehicle. Police stopped the car and took the driver into custody around 6 p.m.

The FHP could not be immediately reached for comment.

This story will be updated as more details are available.