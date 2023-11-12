FGI Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:FGI) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 11, 2023

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the FGI Industries, Inc. Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Paul Bartolai, Managing Director, Vallum Advisors. Please go ahead.

Paul Bartolai : Thank you. Welcome to FGI Industries Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Leading the call today are President and CEO, David Bruce; and Chief Financial Officer, Perry Lin. We issued a press release after the market closed yesterday detailing our recent operational and financial results. I would like to remind you that management's commentary and responses to questions on today's conference call may include forward-looking statements which, by their nature, are uncertain and outside of the company's control. Although these forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs, actual results may differ materially. For a discussion of some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ, please refer to the Risk Factors section of our latest filings with the SEC.

Additionally, please note that you can find reconciliations of historical non-GAAP financial measures in the press release issued yesterday and in the appendix of this presentation. Today's call will begin with a performance review and strategic update from David Bruce, followed by a financial review from Perry Lin. At the conclusion of these prepared remarks, we will open the line for your questions. With that, I'll turn the call over to Dave.

David Bruce : Thanks, Paul. Good morning to everyone, and thanks for joining our call today. We are beginning to see some signs of normalization in inventory levels and order patterns in certain categories. However, inventory destocking continues to impact our results. With the recent macro headwinds prolonging the expected inventory recovery as well as impacting overall demand across our categories. While our top line results are facing challenges, we continue to see the benefits of our margin improvement initiatives during the third quarter with gross margin improving 530 basis points from last year. As a result, our gross profit declined only 3% during the quarter despite the 22% drop in revenues. We could see some short-term variability in our gross margins as we invest in our growth initiatives and see a rebound in our pro channel and bath furniture business, but we believe our improved gross margin profile should be sustainable longer term, owing to our strategic focus on higher-margin categories and improved operating scale.

As we have discussed in recent quarters, the industry-wide inventory correction that began in the back half of 2022, has persisted into 2023 with uneven demand in the R&R channel and macro uncertainty, adding another layer of pressure. This has caused many key industry players to take a very cautious stance on inventory levels with many participants looking to reduce inventories to levels below historical averages. This has prolonged the destocking headwinds, particularly in the pro channel. In addition, our European business, centered in Germany, has faced pressure due to a combination of destocking headwinds along with macroeconomic pressures in that country. Despite these near-term headwinds, we remain bullish on the long-term outlook for our industry and FGI in particular.

The median age of owner-occupied homes is roughly 40 years in the United States. Home equity levels remain high and homeowners are staying longer due to the high interest rates. All of this provides a favorable backdrop for long-term remodeling demand. As a result, while market demand may be uneven in the near term, we remain focused on our brands, products and channel growth strategy, which we are confident will enable us to drive above-market growth in the coming years. And we remain steadfast in our efforts to continue our strategic investments. Our confidence in our long-term value creation formula has not changed. As a reminder, our long-term strategic plan is focused on 3 key initiatives, which include driving organic growth using our BPC strategy, operational improvements, and efficient capital deployment.

I am very excited by the progress we made against these strategic initiatives during the third quarter, so I would like to look through some of our key accomplishments. As it relates to our BPC program and our organic growth initiatives, we continue to execute on recently awarded new programs. We were awarded an important expansion on our recent partnership, and we continued our geographic expansion during the quarter. First, we are very excited to have extended our licensing agreement for an industry-leading overflow toilet technology into Canada. We look forward to launching new sanitary wear products, utilizing this technology at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath show. Second, we continue to expand our geographic footprint, building on the recently signed agreements providing entry into India, Eastern Europe, Australia and the U.K. During the third quarter, we initiated a partnership with our first distribution partner in India, while our products were approved for use in large commercial projects for a new national construction company partner.

Third, I'm excited to announce that we are unveiling an exciting collaboration with Vurtu.uk, a highly regarded bath distributor in the U.K. Under this exclusive arrangement, FGI will be the sole supplier of sanitaryware, featuring a range of new toilets and sinks, including the company's innovative rimless technology toilet. Vurtu.uk will showcase FGI's products on popular e-commerce platforms such as ManoMano, Home Base and B&Q, as well as extending this exceptional offering to their entire customer base. Fourth, we won a significant award for new business with a major U.S. retailer that has agreed to expand their in-store bath furniture assortment with FGI. Several new collections consisting of over 20 new bath furniture items will be added, featuring brand new and exciting finishes, styles and configurations that will roll into stores in the second quarter of 2024.

Next, FGI was awarded a new toilet program at a major national U.S. wholesaler. This program will include unique product updates to current toilet offerings at this customer, while also adding the recently announced new overflow toilet to the program. We expect this program will begin shipping in Q1 2024. Finally, our custom cabinetry business continues to grow rapidly with our premium Covered Bridge brand adding 93 new dealers thus far in 2023, bringing the total active dealer count to 198 at the end of the third quarter. We also continue to make progress on our new digital custom kitchen cabinetry investment, which is expected to formally launch in early 2024. We plan to have a large display at the 2024 Kitchen & Bath show that showcases its Covered Bridge custom kitchen cabinetry line.

We are very excited by our progress on our strategic initiatives, and we remain confident that this will help us drive above-market organic growth as market conditions normalize. The second focus of our value creation strategy is on operating efficiency and driving margin expansion. We are pleased to have once again reported another quarter of strong year-over-year gross margin improvement, driven in large part by our strategic decision to focus on higher-margin categories. Finally, our third focus is on efficient capital deployment. We have made meaningful progress in recent quarters in reducing our working capital usage which has resulted in improved free cash flow conversion and lower net debt levels. This further bolstered our solid liquidity position and financial flexibility.

While debt repayment and investment in organic initiatives has been our main priority, we continue to evaluate strategic bolt-on acquisition opportunities. The demand environment remains uneven, which is prolonging the destocking headwinds that have impacted our results over the last year, with several industry forecasters predicting mid- to high single-digit declines in home improvement industry spending in 2024. While we have faced headwinds in our end markets, I'm proud of the continued progress we have achieved on our strategic growth initiatives, and we have several exciting programs that should contribute to improved growth opportunities in the coming quarters. We have indicated on previous calls that we plan to continue to invest in our business despite the recent market weakness and we have, in fact, increased our investments during 2023 relative to our initial expectations, which we feel demonstrates our confidence in our growth opportunities.

However, the incremental growth investments, including a strategic investment we made with a major retail customer in Q3 that is expected to lay the groundwork for future growth opportunities, have impacted our outlook for 2023. Softening consumer demand, coupled with continued destocking and investments for future growth, have caused us to revise our full year outlook. As a result, we now expect full year 2023 revenues of $115 million to $120 million, adjusted operating income of $2 million to $2.8 million and adjusted net income of $1 million to $1.5 million. While we are disappointed by our recent revenue results, we are excited about our BPC growth initiatives, and we remain committed in our efforts to continue our strategic investments in this promising direction.

We believe our execution of the BPC strategy, coupled with our strategic investments, will allow us to outpace the negative market predictions and should enable FGI to drive organic growth in the coming year. With that, I will turn it over to Perry for a more detailed review of our financials.

Perry Lin : Thank you, Dave, and good morning, everyone. I will provide some additional detail on the quarter, give an update on our liquidity and balance sheet and wrap it up with our full year 2023 guidance. Revenue totaled $29.9 million during the third quarter of 2023, a decrease of 22% compared to prior year due to continued inventory destocking as well as some other weakness in the broader home improvement market. We continue to see large customer take a cautious stance regarding inventory level, given sluggish demand trends, which is prolonging the inventory correction. Looking at our business lines, sanitaryware revenue was $20.7 million during the third quarter, down from $25.5 million during the prior year period due to the destocking headwinds, particularly in the pro channel and more muted demand trends.

However, our sanitaryware revenue increased 10.2% sequentially from the second quarter of 2023, the second consecutive quarter of sequential revenue gains as some customers are beginning to return to more normal order patterns and new customer programs are benefiting results. Bath Furniture revenue was $2.5 million during the third quarter, down from $5.6 million in the prior year period. The broader bath furniture market continues to be one of the product category most impacted by the macro headwinds. Our product mix in bath furniture is more focused on higher end price point, which is causing additional challenges given the more pronounced weakness in the higher ticket item as a result of recent market change. We are expanding our product offering in the mid-tier category to better address current demand.

Shower system revenue was $4.9 million during the third quarter, down from $5.4 million last year but up 15% sequentially from the second quarter of 2023. While the shower business has experienced some modest inventory destocking, demand main trends remain steady and recently launched programs are gaining momentum. These new programs include the online shower door program with a large Canadian retailer as well as the new shower wall systems rollout at as many as 300 locations of a large U.S. retailer. We continue to expect recently awarded new programs to drive improved trends in the back half of 2023 and into 2024. Other revenue, which consists primarily of custom kitchen cabinetry business, was $1.7 million during the third quarter, down modestly from $2 million last year.

Momentum in the business remains strong, as we continue to add new dealers to the network and new kitchen cabinetry initiative we have discussed is on track for launch in early 2024. Gross profit was $7.8 million during the third quarter, a decrease of only 2.6% compared to last year due to a shift in revenue mix toward higher-margin products, lower logistic costs and the full benefit of pricing actions taken during 2022. As a result, gross margin improved to 26.2%, up 530 basis points from the prior year. Our operating expense increased to $7.3 million during the third quarter, up from $6.4 million last year. We continue to invest our growth initiative. The higher operating expense reflect marketing spending for the recently launched overflow toilet product line, expense tied to new custom kitchen cabinetry business development opportunity as well as the strategic investment with a large major retailer that Dave discussed.

GAAP operating income was $480,000 during the third quarter, down from income of $1.7 million in the prior year. Excluding certain nonrecurring expenses, adjusted operating income was $600,000 during the third quarter. The decline in operating income was a result of the revenue decline and the continued investment in operating expenses tied to growth initiative partially offset by the improved gross margin. As a result, adjusted operating margin was 2% during the third quarter, down from 4.5% and in the same period last year. GAAP net income was $340,000 or $0.04 per diluted share during the third quarter of 2023 versus net income of $1.3 million or $0.13 per diluted share in the same period last year. Excluding certain nonrecurring items, adjusted income of the third quarter of 2023 was $0.4 million or $0.05 per diluted share.

Now turning into the balance sheet and our liquidity. As of September 30, 2023, the company had $5.4 million of cash and cash equivalents and total debt of $8 million. At the end of the quarter, we had $15.6 million of availability under our credit facility, net of letters of credit. Combined with cash, total liquidity was $20.9 million at quarter end. We believe we are in a good solid liquidity position that is more than sufficient to fund our growth initiative. Finally, turning into guidance. As Dave detailed, our incremental growth investment combined with the macro headwind that are pressuring industry volumes have led us to lower our outlook for the full year. Our revised range call for revenue in the range of $115 million to $120 million, adjusted operating income in the range of $2 million to $2.8 million and adjusted net income of between $1 million to $1.5 million.

Please note that the guidance for net income and operating income is being provided on an adjusted basis and excludes certain nonrecurring items. In addition, our guidance includes approximately $0.5 million in expense for our new kitchen cabinetry initiative, incremental marketing spend for our new overflow toilet technology opening as well as the increased investment during the third quarter in support of a major retail customer that we expect to lead to attractive incremental growth opportunity in the incoming quarters. That completes our prepared remarks. Operator, we are now ready for the question-and-answer portion of our call.

