FGCU wins 75-57 over Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dallion Johnson scored 16 points as Florida Gulf Coast beat Richmond 75-57 on Saturday night.

Johnson went 6 of 17 from the field (4 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (5-8). Jevin Muniz scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 4 for 7 from the free-throw line and added 11 rebounds. Rahmir Barno shot 4 of 7 from the field and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

The Spiders (5-8) were led by Dusan Neskovic, who recorded 20 points and nine rebounds. Richmond also got 14 points from Jonathan Beagle. Mikkel Tyne had eight points.

FGCU took the lead with 2:54 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 38-30 at halftime, with Johnson racking up 11 points. FGCU extended its lead to 68-50 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Barno scored a team-high 11 points in the second half.

