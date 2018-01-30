FGCU pours it on North Florida for 103-70 rout

FORT MEYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Zach Johnson led six Florida Gulf Coast players in double figures with 16 points, Michael Gilmore had a double-double and the Eagles beat North Florida 103-70 on Monday night.

Gilmore scored 14 with 12 rebounds, Brandon Goodwin and Christian Terrell each scored 13, RaySean Scott Jr. 12 and Antravious Simmons 10. Florida Gulf Coast (17-8, 8-0 Atlantic Sun) shot 43 of 76 (57 percent) and had 11 of 13 players that entered the game score points.

North Florida (10-15, 4-4) had its lone lead eight seconds in, but the Eagles scored on six of their next seven possessions and led 13-3. Trip Day made a jumper to bring the Ospreys within 20-12 with 11:17 left, but Goodwin went on his own 6-0 run and the Eagles led by double figures from there. The led was 55-28 at the break.

Noah Horchler led the Ospreys with 16 points and 10 rebounds and Ivan Gandia-Rosa, Day, and Osborn Blount each scored 11.