FFI Holdings (ASX:FFI) Is Increasing Its Dividend To AU$0.14

The board of FFI Holdings Limited (ASX:FFI) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 24th of September to AU$0.14. This will take the dividend yield from 3.9% to 3.9%, providing a nice boost to shareholder returns.

FFI Holdings' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. At the time of the last dividend payment, FFI Holdings was paying out a very large proportion of what it was earning and 636% of cash flows. Paying out such a high proportion of cash flows certainly exposes the company to cutting the dividend if cash flows were to reduce.

Looking forward, earnings per share could rise by 9.8% over the next year if the trend from the last few years continues. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 71%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

The company has a long dividend track record, but it doesn't look great with cuts in the past. Since 2011, the first annual payment was AU$0.25, compared to the most recent full-year payment of AU$0.26. Its dividends have grown at less than 1% per annum over this time frame. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

The Dividend Has Growth Potential

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. We are encouraged to see that FFI Holdings has grown earnings per share at 9.8% per year over the past five years. Past earnings growth has been decent, but unless this is one of those rare businesses that can grow without additional capital investment or marketing spend, we'd generally expect the higher payout ratio to limit its future growth prospects.

In Summary

Overall, this is probably not a great income stock, even though the dividend is being raised at the moment. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We would be a touch cautious of relying on this stock primarily for the dividend income.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for FFI Holdings that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

