Feyenoord make Champions League history in thrilling 3-3 comeback against Manchester City

Feyenoord recorded a remarkable result in the Champions League on Tuesday night, coming from three goals down to draw 3-3 against Manchester City. The Rotterdam club sent City into further crisis, putting Pep Guardiola’s side on a run of six successive games without a win in all competitions. This was the first time Manchester City failed to win a game in which they led by three goals since 1989.

Last-gasp goals from Anis Hadj Moussa, Santiago Giménez and David Hancko secured a vital points for Feyenoord. In the process, Brian Priske’s side made history. The Eredivisie giants became the first team to ever avoid defeat in the Champions League after trailing by three goals in the 70th minute, according to Opta.

1 – For the first time in what was the 942nd game of his managerial career, Pep Guardiola has seen his side fail to win a match after leading by three goals. Remarkable. pic.twitter.com/1Ehm11ax8D — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 26, 2024

The point moves Feyenoord up to 20th in the UCL league table on seven points. They’re now just a point behind Manchester City who occupy 15th place. Fortuna Sittard and Waalwijk are their next opponents in the Eredivisie, then it’s Sparta Prague at home in the Champions League. A huge opportunity for Priske’s side to fly even further up the standings.



GBeNeFN | Jonas Fielding