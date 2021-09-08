Fewer parents opting for remote learning this year

BRUCE-GREY – Schools are gearing up to welcome back students in a few short days.

For the most part, that welcome will be in person, not via computer.

Unlike last year, when the return to class was marked by a number of unknowns, and a substantial percentage of parents responded by keeping their children home, people have a better idea of what to expect in terms of COVID-19 screening and protocols.

Jamie Pettit, the board’s communications officer, said a survey was conducted before the end of the school year, to assess interest in remote learning. The province has left that option open to parents.

Pettit said last year, approximately 11 per cent of students, both elementary and secondary, enrolled in remote learning. There was a remote school with its own principal.

This year, only 1.0 per cent of secondary students and 1.5 per cent of elementary students are enrolled in remote learning.

There’ll be no separate remote school – students who are enrolled in remote learning will be part of their home school. Parents have been sent a letter explaining how this will work.

It’s a similar story with the Grey Bruce Catholic District School Board. The number of students enrolled in remote learning is down substantially from a year ago.

Remote learning will be run out of Sacred Heart School in Teeswater.

As stated on the Bluewater District School Board (BWDSB) website, “We continue to follow the advice and guidelines of Grey Bruce Public Health to ensure that we have the most current and relevant information to support the health and safety of students and staff.”

All BWDSB students, staff and essential visitors will be completing a COVID screening questionnaire daily at home, before leaving for the school.

Additional information and updates are being posted on the Bluewater board’s website this week.

Pauline Kerr, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Walkerton Herald Times