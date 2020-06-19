Fewer job grants 'a punch to the stomach,' says baseball group

Colleen Connors/cbc

Corner Brook minor baseball is finding itself behind in the count after losing six of its usual seven federal summer job grants for this season — money on that would have been used to hire staff for the program.

"It was a punch to the stomach," said Jason Mosher, president of the Corner Brook Baseball Association.

"We were all ready to launch our schedule for the summer, announce registration, and then you get that and then it became a scramble to make a new schedule and new registration fees to try to get things going."

Mosher told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning less equals more than $21,000 in funding. He said there's no way the organization can make up for the money.

Unfortunately, Mosher said, it means increasing fees.

"It's the absolute last thing we want to do. Corner Brook baseball being a non-profit organization, the only reason to ever increase fees is to allow us to break even," he said.

"With the coming season, we knew it was going to be a shorter season than normal because of the COVID-19 issues. So we looked at all options going into that, knowing things could be a little more expensive with the regulations we have to meet."

Mosher said it was bad enough the organization was considering keeping fees the same as previous years, with a shortened season. Increasing fees, he said, will be difficult on parents who may have been out of work.

What's more, Mosher said it's tough on the kids who were looking for jobs with his organization this summer.

"It's heartbreaking to some of them, you know. A coach in Corner Brook baseball has grown up in the system. They've played baseball from blastball right up on to their junior [year], some of them into their senior years," he said.

"For us to have to contact some of them and say, 'You've been an employee with us the last couple of years, but we're no longer able to give you a summer job because of what's going on,' it's hard to do. We've known these kids all their lives."

Increase in applications

In April the federal government announced it had budgeted $263 million for the Canada Summer Jobs program this year. According to a federal website, the funding will help create up to 70,000 jobs for people between 15 and 30 years old, while government also worked with employers to explore options that reflect the latest public health advice during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

Mosher said he was told there were three times the amount of applications for federal summer job grants this season in his region than in previous years. He said grants were distributed as "best they could," but without a focus on recreational activities this season, rather "essential activities." He said he was also told members of parliament in his area were looking into additional funding, but not to be optimistic.

When asked about fundraising to cover the lack of funding themselves, Mosher said there are challenges in that.

"There's no guarantee, and fundraising takes time. We've discussed a ton of initiatives ourselves internally, and with other organizations, and we're hoping to launch something very shortly that will help out with that," he said.

"But if you start a fundraiser today, that money isn't really going to be accessible until the end of summer."

Other organizations, such as the St. John's Minor Baseball Association, have also lost some federal funding, although to a lesser degree.

St. John's minor baseball received 14 of what would normally be 17 grants, over two districts, for this season.

