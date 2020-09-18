Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Pental Limited (ASX:PTL)

When close to half the companies in Australia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 20x, you may consider Pental Limited (ASX:PTL) as an attractive investment with its 11.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Recent times have been pleasing for Pental as its earnings have risen in spite of the market's earnings going into reverse. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company's earnings are going to fall away like everyone else's soon. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Pental?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Pental's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 185%. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year EPS frustratingly shrank by 14% overall. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 17% per year as estimated by the only analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 19% growth per year, the company is positioned for a comparable earnings result.

With this information, we find it odd that Pental is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It may be that most investors are not convinced the company can achieve future growth expectations.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Pental currently trades on a lower than expected P/E since its forecast growth is in line with the wider market. There could be some unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching the outlook. It appears some are indeed anticipating earnings instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware Pental is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis, you should know about.

