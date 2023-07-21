Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO)

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Trade Distributors companies in the United States have P/S ratios greater than 0.9x and even P/S higher than 3x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

How Has Lavoro Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, Lavoro has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the share price, and thus the P/S ratio. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Revenue Growth Forecasted For Lavoro?

Lavoro's P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 29% last year. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 238% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 23% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 5.2%, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this in consideration, we find it intriguing that Lavoro's P/S sits behind most of its industry peers. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting significantly lower selling prices.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

To us, it seems Lavoro currently trades on a significantly depressed P/S given its forecasted revenue growth is higher than the rest of its industry. There could be some major risk factors that are placing downward pressure on the P/S ratio. It appears the market could be anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide a boost to the share price.

