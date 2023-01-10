Fewer Investors Than Expected Jumping On Kencana Agri Limited (SGX:BNE)

When close to half the companies in Singapore have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 11x, you may consider Kencana Agri Limited (SGX:BNE) as a highly attractive investment with its 2.8x P/E ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so limited.

For example, consider that Kencana Agri's financial performance has been poor lately as it's earnings have been in decline. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think the company won't do enough to avoid underperforming the broader market in the near future. However, if this doesn't eventuate then existing shareholders may be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Any Growth For Kencana Agri?

Kencana Agri's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings, dishearteningly the company's profits fell to the tune of 24%. This has erased any of its gains during the last three years, with practically no change in EPS being achieved in total. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward earnings trajectory against the broader market's one-year forecast for contraction of 2.9% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

In light of this, it's quite peculiar that Kencana Agri's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It looks like most investors are not convinced at all that the company can maintain its recent positive growth rate in the face of a shrinking broader market.

The Bottom Line On Kencana Agri's P/E

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-earnings ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that Kencana Agri currently trades on a much lower than expected P/E since its recent three-year earnings growth is beating forecasts for a struggling market. There could be some major unobserved threats to earnings preventing the P/E ratio from matching this positive performance. One major risk is whether its earnings trajectory can keep outperforming under these tough market conditions. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors think future earnings could see a lot of volatility.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Kencana Agri (of which 2 are a bit concerning!) you should know about.

You might be able to find a better investment than Kencana Agri. If you want a selection of possible candidates, check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a P/E below 20x (but have proven they can grow earnings).

