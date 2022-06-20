Fewer face-to-face GP appointments good for the environment, NHS says

Emma Gatten
·3 min read
GP
GP

Having fewer face-to-face GP appointments is good for the environment because it saves pollution from people travelling to the doctor, the NHS has said.

Remote appointments saved around 276 kilotonnes (kt) of CO2 emissions “principally” from avoided journeys over the last year, Dr Nick Watts, the head of sustainability at the NHS, told a recent conference.

“Broadly we think that is an intervention that should save carbon,” Dr Watts told a panel on reducing emissions in the NHS.

Dr Watts, a public health expert, is in charge of helping the NHS meet its world-first pledge to be net zero in carbon emissions by 2040.

In-person GP appointments have still not returned to pre-pandemic levels, despite a £250million push last year to increase the number of patients seen face-to-face.

Figures from April show 63 per cent of GP appointments were held in-person, compared with around 80 per cent pre-pandemic, according to NHS Digital.

Last month, Mr Javid acknowledged that remote GP appointments have meant opportunities to diagnose dementia had been “lost”.

As part of the push to get patients back into surgeries, GPs have been told they must give the option for a face-to-face consultation and provide more same day appointments.

Dr Watts told the panel that the NHS still needed “to do a better job of ensuring we are providing access to every patient that requires that” and give patients choice as to whether they can attend appointments.

But he said “if you provide patients with choice” many will choose remote appointments, saving some carbon emissions in the process.

A spokesman for the NHS said enabling remote appointments for those who want them was beneficial.

“Allowing those who want it to get routine NHS care or advice without leaving home, or taking time off work, to travel to a hospital or a surgery is clearly a better option for them, and for our environment” a spokesman said.

“But face-to-face appointments will always be there for those who prefer them, or whose symptoms or condition means they are the right approach clinically.”

‘I think it’s sexual actually’

Dennis Reed of Silver Voices, which campaigns for patients to be able to see doctors in person, said favouring remote appointments for the emissions savings “doesn’t add up”.

“I’ve heard a lot of arguments in favour of remote appointments, but none as left field as that,” he said.

Mr Reed argued that a lot of patients are a walk or a short bus ride away from their local surgery, or will visit the doctor as a stop on another trip.

“To suggest that it’s a big saving I don’t think is right at all,” he said.

Nearly 85 per cent of people live a 20 minute walking distance from their GP, according to a 2015 analysis, although many choose to use the car for short journeys.

“We can’t sacrifice health and safety concerns about remote consultations on the basis of environmental savings,” Mr Reed said.

“People don’t go because it’s fun or a leisure choice, they go because they want to discuss symptoms that need clarification or help.”

Lord Deben, the chair of the Climate Change Committee, who also appeared on the panel, said the Government should focus on energy efficiency in public buildings to help the NHS cut emissions.

“One of the problems in the political discussion is that energy efficiency is shoved to one side. People like building big things. I think it’s sexual actually.”

