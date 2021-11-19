Fewer Canadians Plan To Participate In Black Friday This Year: Poll

One in five of Canadians plans to take advantage of Black Friday sales this year, with younger consumers driving most of the shopping, according to a new poll.

The survey found that 21% of Canadians intend to purchase goods this upcoming Black Friday, which would be a decline from last year. According to the poll conducted by Yahoo Finance and Maru, 25% of Canadians made a purchase during Black Friday in 2020.

Younger Canadians between the ages of 18 and 34 are leading the way for Black Friday shopping this year, with 41% saying they plan to make purchases. Just 18% of people between the ages of 35 and 54 say they plan to shop on Black Friday, and 8% of those 55 and older will do so.

The poll also found that 46% of consumers may end up participating in Black Friday depending on the sale or circumstance. A third (33%) say they will definitely not participate in the annual sales event this year.

For those who do plan to shop on Black Friday, the average spending budget is $418.30. The poll found that the top items shoppers are looking for are clothing (40%), electronics (33%), toys (20%) and footwear (20%).

The survey of 1,518 Canadian adults was conducted between November 7 and 9 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 per cent, 19 times out of 20.