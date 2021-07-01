Fewer than than 8% of Australians fully vaccinated four months into rollout

Photograph: Mick Tsikas/EPA

Fewer than than 40% of Australia’s oldest and most vulnerable citizens have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 more than four months into the rollout, new data shows.

The federal health department finally released more detailed data on the status of Australia’s vaccine rollout on Thursday.

It shows 6,109,102 people over the age of 16 (about 30%) have had a single dose and just 1,633,434 people, or 7.92%, were fully vaccinated.

The data, which breaks down vaccination by age and gender, shows full vaccination rates are still below 40% for all age cohorts in their 80s and 90s.

About 35,000, or 67.1%, of those aged 95 and over have received a first dose and 20,311 (38.4%) have received a second dose.

Full vaccination rates for the 90-94, 85-89 and 80-84 age brackets were 29.8%, 20.2%, and 15.7% respectively.

The data also shows a continued low rate of two-dose vaccination for those aged in their 50s and 60s, compared with the younger cohort of people aged in their 40s.

Australia’s vaccine rollout began on 20 February. People over 50 have been eligible for vaccination since 3 May.

About 105,062, or 6.7%, of Australians aged 50-54 have received both doses, and 34.3% have received a first dose, while about 99,425 (6.4%) of people aged 55-59 are fully vaccinated. The figures are worse for those aged in their 60s.

About 90,000 people, or 6.3%, aged 60-64 have received both doses, while 71,314, or 5.7%, of people aged 65-69 are fully vaccinated.

First dose numbers for those aged in their 60s are stronger. About 48% of those aged 60-64 and 56.3% of those aged 65-69 have received a first dose.

Surprisingly, the proportion of those in their 70s who are fully vaccinated was only marginally higher than those in their 40s.

Full vaccination rates for the 75-79 and 70-74 cohorts were 13.6% and 12.1% respectively. The rates for the 45-49 and 40-44 age brackets were 12% and 10.4%.

The gender split is fairly even across the age cohorts.

For those aged 95 and over, about 69.2% of women have had a first dose, and 61.8% of men. In the 90-95 cohort, 71% of both men and women have received a first dose. A slightly higher proportion of men aged in their 70s and 80s have been vaccinated than women. A higher proportion of women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s have been vaccinated compared to men.